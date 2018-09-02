MOST celebrates the La Rose Festival at Mon Repos (+photos)

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) — The feast of La Rose is one of two rival floral festivals of St. Lucia.

On Wednesday the celebration commenced with a church service at the Mon Repos Catholic Church and was followed by a match to the Mon Repos Primary School.

Minister for Culture Sen. Hon. Fortuna Belrose commended the various groups for keeping the La Rose Festival alive.

“We are very happy with what we saw today. There are a number of young singers coming out of the various communities. We need to continue building on this with the help of the cultural development foundation. If we do this the La Rose festival will flourish. We are happy to be here with ten (10) groups from around the country participating. It can be bigger but there is work to be done in term of mobilizing and ensuring that all communities are a part of this.”

The festival attracted groups from Blanchand, Belle-vue, Laborie, Dennery, Castries, Vieux Fort, Monchy and Desruisseaux and. The costumes featured military and professional ware, including judges, policemen, nurses, doctors and soldiers.

The feast of La Rose is celebrated on August 30 every year.





















