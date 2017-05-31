Moses Clovis received a fatal blow

A post mortem examination has revealed that the island’s 26th homicide victim, Moses Clovis aka ‘The Mole’, died as a result of a severe spinal cord injury after sustaining a blow to the back of the head/neck.
Police said according to the results of the post mortem, which was conducted yesterday (May 30, 2017) by Dr. Heather Emmanuel, the 49-year-old resident of Pierrot, Vieux Fort, died as a result of “neurological shock (spinal cord injury) secondary to traumatic dislocation of occipitocervical joint”.
Online medical journal, orthobullets.com, states that traumatic occipitocervical dislocation is a severe injury and patients rarely survive.
“Most patients die of brainstem destruction,” the journal said.
A police spokesperson said the post mortem also revealed that “there were associated rib fractures with pneumothorax (air between the lungs and chest wall) due to blunt force trauma”.
According to a police press release, officers attached to the Vieux Fort Police Station received a report of a suspicious death, about 11:55 a.m. on Sunday, May 28, 2017, at Boriel Beach, Pierrot.
The lifeless body of Moses Clovis was discovered in a rocky area along the seafront, with multiple apparent bruises. He was formally pronounced dead on the scene by a medical practitioner.
A relative, speaking to St. Lucia News Online (SNO) on condition of anonymity, said though her cousin was a “troublesome fella”, he did not deserve to die in that manner.
The relative also disclosed that Clovis was already suffering from a “chronic illness” and was mentally unstable.
Six individuals, ranging in age from 12-17, were brought into police custody to assist with investigations.
No one has been charged to date.
ALSO i did INDICATE....it is AN OPINION...freedom of speech
A fatal blow not a fatal fall. Read to understand, not to judge. You are not the police investigating the case. Keep your opinions to yourself
FREEDOM of SPEECH
We have six teenagers who will forever be scared if they do not tell the truth. They must be monitored until they are adults.
They need to speak the truth. Only the truth can set them free. If adults were involved they need to say that as well. They will make it worst on themselves if they try to protect other people. I am sure the authorities will get the necessary help for they if they say the truth. Again we need to teach our kids the dangers of associating with the wrong set of people in society. As parents we have to try to raise our kids the best way we can and not allow them out of our care at such tender ages. We need to instill in them values. We need to get them to go to church on Sundays and then after church prepare for school next day. They cannot be all over the place unattended and then for us to expect them to do good. Parents need to stop sitting under the mango tree at chocolate city to gossip. Look after you all kids, They are tomorrow's future and if that is what we get as a future, rest assured our society is doomed for life.
Dirty little monsters. Only God can judge you all!!!
He could have fell, the blow could not have been by ones hand...just my opinion.
They did find him on the rocks...
And are you saying because they found him on the rocks he was not murdered?
Read and understand.... St Lucians are too dumb. The doctor would be the best person to determine if he fell. Making excuses again. Did you see him fall? were you there? Are the kids involved related to you? What are you really saying?
Im entitled to an opinion as you, my comprehension is quite fine, is yours?..better yet...do you know you can suffer blunt force trauma in a vehicular accident...smh...think before you speak