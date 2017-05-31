Moses Clovis received a fatal blow

A post mortem examination has revealed that the island’s 26th homicide victim, Moses Clovis aka ‘The Mole’, died as a result of a severe spinal cord injury after sustaining a blow to the back of the head/neck.

Police said according to the results of the post mortem, which was conducted yesterday (May 30, 2017) by Dr. Heather Emmanuel, the 49-year-old resident of Pierrot, Vieux Fort, died as a result of “neurological shock (spinal cord injury) secondary to traumatic dislocation of occipitocervical joint”.

Online medical journal, orthobullets.com, states that traumatic occipitocervical dislocation is a severe injury and patients rarely survive.

“Most patients die of brainstem destruction,” the journal said.

A police spokesperson said the post mortem also revealed that “there were associated rib fractures with pneumothorax (air between the lungs and chest wall) due to blunt force trauma”.

According to a police press release, officers attached to the Vieux Fort Police Station received a report of a suspicious death, about 11:55 a.m. on Sunday, May 28, 2017, at Boriel Beach, Pierrot.

The lifeless body of Moses Clovis was discovered in a rocky area along the seafront, with multiple apparent bruises. He was formally pronounced dead on the scene by a medical practitioner.

A relative, speaking to St. Lucia News Online (SNO) on condition of anonymity, said though her cousin was a “troublesome fella”, he did not deserve to die in that manner.

The relative also disclosed that Clovis was already suffering from a “chronic illness” and was mentally unstable.

Six individuals, ranging in age from 12-17, were brought into police custody to assist with investigations.

No one has been charged to date.