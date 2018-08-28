Morne Stars fundraising barbecue this weekend

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – As students islandwide approach the beginning of a new school year, Morne Stars Athletics Club is getting set to commence training for the 2018-2019 local and international athletics season.

The island’s talented young sports personalities are preparing to take on the world in the 2019 track and field season, and as training is getting underway for the new year, one of the nation’s top clubs is beginning to raise funds to help its junior and senior members.

Get your tickets TODAY for the Morne Stars Athletics Club fundraising barbecue and dance, THIS Saturday, September 1st at Flow Corinth. Message us for details or to purchase tickets. Support our young athletes.

Founded in 1997, we are an organisation engaged in track and field and road running and are four-time National Club Relays champions.