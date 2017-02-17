Morne Du Don man stabbed over Armor All

A 54-year-old man is now in stable condition at Victoria Hospital after he was stabbed in the abdomen yesterday afternoon.

Crispin Brouet, a resident of Morne Du Don, Castries, told St. Lucia News Online (SNO) in an interview today that he was stabbed by a man whom he accused of stealing his bottle of Armor All, a car-cleaning product.

Brouet said the incident occurred around 4 p.m. at the Morne Du Don bus stop.

He told SNO that the Armor All went missing after he placed it on a “tray” belonging to a friend.

Brouet said he then saw the alleged perpretrator in possession of the bottle and asked him to hand it over. However, he said the man refused to hand over the bottle. Brouet said he was stabbed when he approached the perpetrator.

Brouet said he sustained about eight stitches and has been admitted to the hospital.

At the time of the interview, Brouet had not reported the matter to the police because he had no phone credit. He solicited this reporter’s assistance to contact CID on his behalf.

The message was passed on to a police information officer, who promptly contacted the CID.

Brouet said he knows the perpetrator very well as they both hang out at the bus stop doing handy-man jobs.