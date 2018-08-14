More young men are self-harming – YPG

Pin +1 Share 3 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – A poll recently conducted by three leading youth charities – the Mix, Self-Harm and Young Minds – found that out of the 500 men aged between 16–24 who were surveyed, 24% admitted to deliberately harming themselves.

According to a YouGov poll, one in four men is turning to self-harm due to depression, anxiety, and stress. Many men who were surveyed said that they would turn to over-exercising, hair-pulling and take drugs when they felt under pressure. 21% would drink heavily, 19% would punch walls as an outlet for stress and 16% would turn to controlled eating.

These statistics are a clear sign that women are not the only victims of depression and stress; but an increasing number of men are suffering from mental health issues, too. From image insecurities to today’s pressures on young people, more people are succumbing to symptoms of depression and anxiety, among others.

Dr. Marc Bush, a senior policy adviser at Young Minds, said: “Young men can find it hard to express their emotions because they need to be lads and have a sense of belonging. But they can have lots of issues with self-esteem and then have difficulty processing their emotions.”

He also said more needs to be done to raise awareness about young men’s mental health so that they feel comfortable to talk about what they are going through and learn ways to cope with it.

