More scholarship opportunities from NSDC

(PRESS RELEASE) — The National Skills Development Centre (NSDC) is elated to advise the general public that in the coming weeks over 60 students will be in class after being awarded scholarships for bookkeeping and sales and marketing.

Furthermore, amidst our now chaotic times, when so many are displaced and unsure of what avenues lie ahead for their careers and general well-being, we are bringing to the nation’s youth more opportunities in the areas of boating operations and outboard engine repairs.

Interested persons are asked to do a pre-registration on our social media pages.

1) Facebook as National Skills Development Centre

2) Instagram as NSDC Skills

3) www.nsdcslu.wordpress.com