More Saint Lucians to get ‘free internet’ with launch of GINet Phase 2

Share This On:

Pin 23 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Department of the Public Service in collaboration with the government of the Republic of China (Taiwan), recently hosted a ceremony to commemorate the start of the implementation of phase two of the Government Island-wide Network Project (GINet).

The highlight of the ceremony included the handing over of equipment for GINet Phase 1 and a cheque presentation for the launch of GINet Phase 2.

Speaking at the ceremony, Permanent Secretary in the Department of the Public Service Peggy-Ann Soudatt said the government of Saint Lucia is appreciative of Taiwan’s assistance.

“I just want to, on behalf of the government and people of St. Lucia, to thank the Taiwanese; the government of Taiwan for their consideration and we look forward to the launch of Phase 2. We know people are very excited about having the opportunity of the internet being available to them free of charge and so on, so we are very thankful for that,” Soudatt said.

The objective of the GINet is to develop a Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) in public areas around Saint Lucia providing residents, tourists and businesses with free internet, thereby reducing the digital divide in urban/rural areas affected by low internet penetration.

Phase one of the project which comprised of installation and testing has been completed in five target areas, namely Castries, Micoud, Vieux-Fort, Canaries and Dennery. Each Wi-Fi device is expected to provide coverage to approximately 50 users at any one point in time. On July 18, 2019 GINet will launch Phase 2 of the project at the Castries Constitution Park.

( 4 ) ( 0 )