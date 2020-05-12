More Saint Lucian nationals on cruise ships coming home

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — Amid the uncertainties presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, part of the response by the Government of Saint Lucia is to ensure that all citizens are returned home safely. Thus far the government has lent assistance to the repatriation of 228 nationals.

As the government continues to ensure that nationals are returned home due to the unprecedented crisis, 20 more nationals who are employees of Carnival Corporation LLC will be repatriated to Saint Lucia on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

The nationals have been anchored off the coast of Barbados on board several of the Corporation’s vessels for about a month.

Expressing their desire to return home due to industry challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 20 nationals will arrive on Carnival Glory at approximately 7:30 a.m. and will be transferred to local shores via tender into Port Castries.

Observing the National Health and Safety Protocols outlined for the management of the COVID-19 response and being satisfied that adequate preparations have been made with the cruise line, Carnival Corporation and all nationals aboard prior to arrival, the Department of Health and Wellness has granted permission for the disembarkation process to take place and will be overseen by Port Health authorities.

The cruise line and all returning nationals have been informed of the mandatory screening and quarantine process upon arrival.

During the coordination of this health and safety operation, public access to the Port Castries will be suspended and will be managed by the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force.

The following health and safety protocols will be observed:

-All frontline personnel at Port Castries will facilitate arrivals wearing the necessary PPEs.

-It is mandatory that the 20 returning nationals arrive wearing face masks.

-Port Health Authority will spearhead the disembarkation process.

-Returning nationals will be immediately transported to a government-operated quarantine facility where they will be housed for a period of 14 days.

-Each national will be screened upon arrival and daily at the government-operated quarantine facility.

-Nationals will be tested for COVID-19 during the quarantine period.

Following the disembarkation process, Carnival Glory will depart Saint Lucia destined to its next port of call as the ship continues to aid other countries in their repatriation efforts.

The successful return of nationals are met with an amalgamation of efforts by the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Tourism, Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, the Department of Health and Wellness, Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority, Customs and Excise Department, Invest Saint Lucia, Immigration and the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force.

The Government of Saint Lucia expresses immense gratitude to all the agencies who are working tirelessly on the repatriation of citizens.

We also thank the various quarantine facilities who are working with us to ensure a smooth transition as we endeavour to uphold the health and safety protocols outlined and to ensure that all citizens are repatriated in the coming weeks.

