More flight options announced to Grenada just in time for the busy winter season

(PRESS RELEASE) – With the winter season around the corner, it’s easier to escape the cold weather to visit Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean, with its newly announced flights.

With record visitor arrival numbers logged for 2018, the continued demand for Grenada has positively impacted airlines such as Air Canada and American Airlines, who have announced additional flights in December to bring vacationers to the three-island destination.

From December 22 through March 30, American Airlines is adding an additional flight to its schedule, departing Miami International Airport on Saturdays at 9:40 a.m. and arriving at Grenada’s Maurice Bishop International Airport at 2:23 p.m. This new flight will be in addition to the later flight that departs Miami at 10:40 a.m. which will allow seamless connections from other cities.

“With this new frequency to Grenada we further strengthen our Caribbean route network, which today includes more than 900 weekly flights to 36 destinations in the region. Grenada is an important market for American, and we look forward to starting this new seasonal flight helping us better meet customer demand,” said Alfredo Gonzalez, American’s Managing Director for the Caribbean.

Starting December 18, Grenada will have three direct flights per week from Canada’s Toronto Pearson International Airport on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. This additional weekly flight will give Canadians more options to fly from Toronto direct into St. George’s, Grenada.

“This is great news for Pure Grenada as airlift is critical to the continued growth of our destination’s tourism industry,” noted CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority, Patricia Maher. “The US and Canada represent two of our largest source markets and we are thrilled to see that our airline partners recognize that Grenada is trending upwards and validate our growth with additional airlift.”

The destination continues to offer visitors from North America non-stop seasonal flights from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport every Saturday with Delta Airlines. JetBlue also continues its daily flights from John F. Kennedy International Airport and will be offering its premium Mint service on Saturdays from December 1, 2018.