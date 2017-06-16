More assistance for tumor patient Layne Jean

A St. Lucian national based in New York, U.S.A today (June 16) presented a cheque for EC$21,978 to the family of 22-year-old Assou Canal, Grand Riviere resident Layne Jean, who suffers from a tumor and requires potentially lifesaving surgery.

Carmen Barker handed over the cheque to Layne’s mother, Andrea Jean, who has nine children including Layne.

Barker said the donation was made possible via contributions from St. Lucians in the US and Canada, as well as US citizens.

“Andrea I am presenting you this cheque with all my love and from my friends and supporters that supported me with this cheque. So I hope this cheque brings you a long way and the moment I am alive, anything I can do to help you, your child is my child… So today this is yours,” Barker said while handing over the cheque.

Layne suffers from neurofibromatosis.

According to Mayo Clinic, neurofibromatosis is a genetic disorder that causes tumors to form on nerve tissue.

“These tumors can develop anywhere in the nervous system, including brain, spinal cord and nerves. Neurofibromatosis is usually diagnosed in childhood or early adulthood. The tumors are usually noncancerous (benign), but sometimes can become cancerous (malignant). Symptoms are often mild. However, complications of neurofibromatosis can include hearing loss, learning impairment, heart and blood vessel (cardiovascular) problems, loss of vision, and severe pain,” the Mayo Clinic states on its website.

Layne’s parents took him out of school at 11 years old because of the illness. He remains bed-ridden from a previous surgery.

Persons desirous of contributing to Layne’s medical fund are kindly asked to call +1 758-520-3957 or make a deposit to the Bank of Saint Lucia account – 930143177.