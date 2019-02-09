Mindoo Phillip Monument dedication takes place today

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — A dedication of the Mindoo Phillip Monument and hand-over ceremony of the monument to the Castries Constituency Council will take place at the Mindoo Phillip Park at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019.

The activity coincides with events for the observance of Saint Lucia’s 40th independence anniversary.

Officials of the West Indies Cricket Board of Control, government and sporting officials, as well as members of the family of the late Mindoo Phillip will be in attendance.

This monument was erected in honour of Francis “Mindoo” Phillip, regarded as the greatest Saint Lucian sportsman of his time, who represented Saint Lucia in cricket and football in various capacities, with distinction for over 25 years.

True, there have been quite a few whose achievements earned them greater acclaim, especially on the international scene. And while Mindoo did not have the distinction of even being selected on the West Indies cricket team, no other personality has been able to dominate the field of sport, and command the adulation that this product of Marchand had during his heyday.

In 1947, Mindoo was first picked on the island side, to 1955 where he shined as a batsman.

Writing in the publication “Outstanding Sports Personalities of St. Lucia,” Rupert J. Branford noted that Mindoo was able to complement his batting skill with all-round ability as a stock bowler, wicket keeper, and specialist slip fieldsman.

“But it was not only at cricket that Mindoo was outstanding. He also represented Saint Lucia at football, both as goal keeper and left wing. It was Mindoo who was responsible for Saint Lucia’s first win over Barbados in 1963,” Branford writes.

After retiring from cricket Mindoo served sports in Saint Lucia as referee, umpire, president of the Marchand Football League, grounds man and national cricket coach.

In March 1979, following Saint Lucia’s independence in February of that year, Victoria Park, which was at the time the island’s main sporting facility, was renamed Mindoo Phillip Park in his honour. Upon his death, he was buried at the park and a monument erected on site.