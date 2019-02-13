Don't Miss
Monument fitting for ‘Mindoo’ Phillip, says Chastanet (+photo gallery)

By SNO Staff
February 13, 2019

Photo of the late Francis ‘Mindoo’ Phillip (left) in whose honour the monument was created. His wife, Helen Phillip, speaks with Prime Minister Allen Chastanet (right) at the monument hand-over ceremony on February 9.

(SNO) — Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has described as “truly fitting” a monument to Francis ‘Mindoo’ Phillip, who is regarded as Saint Lucia’s greatest Saint Lucian sportsman of his time.

Last week, the prime minister joined in celebrating Phillip and commemorating a monument in his honour.

“There were solemn moments as well as laughter when recollections of his life were shared by family and friends who addressed the gathering,” he said on his official Facebook page. “The keys to the monument were handed over to the Mayor of Castries, Peterson Francis by Mr. Dunstan duBoulay.”

He said he met Phillip’s wife, Helen Phillip, and said the sportsman has left “an indelible mark in cricket, football, and sports in Saint Lucia and the region”.

“The monument in his honour depicts 10 the raised cricket bats of a batsman’s teammates which is customary for him to walk through when he scores a century,” he stated.

Francis Mindoo Phillip was on August 7, 1929 and died on May 5, 2006.

In March 1979, Victoria Park was renamed Mindoo Phillip Park in his honour. Upon his death, he was buried at the park and construction began on a monument to his life.

See photos below, from the PM’s official Facebook page

