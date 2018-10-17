Montserrat: Premier Romeo faces uphill task to keep government in power

(CMC) – Premier Donaldson Romeo’s four year old government faces an uphill task to complete its first five-year term in office after an independent legislator filed a motion of no confidence in his administration.

The motion by Dr. Ingrid Buffonge, a former member of the ruling People’s Democratic Movement (PDM) is scheduled to be heard on October 23.

Buffonge sits as an independent member of the Legislative Assembly.

In the September 11, 2014 general election, the PDM won seven of the nine seats in the Assembly, but since then has lost Buffonge and Gregory Willock, the former junior minister, who resigned from the government and the party last week.

In addition, Romeo dismissed his agriculture minister Claude Hogan last year. Earlier this week, Hogan called on Premier Romeo to be “bold and put loyalty to country before any personal loyalty.

“There has been much change over the last week and with good reason. Some people are looking to me to create further change to lead our nation out of the impasse our government finds itself in. I do not see the need for the constant rush to deny and exclude anyone.”

Hogan said that while he agrees that “further change has to come” it must come from the people themselves.

Buffonge, who received the second highest number of votes in the September 2014 elections on the PDM slate, resigned from the party a year later and two weeks ago, called for the resignation of Health Minister Delmaude Ryan. Willock had also called for Ryan’s resignation, saying that he supported Buffonge.

The 2014 general election was a victory for the newly established PDM, which was formed by Romeo on April 30 that year, in order to contest the elections.

The party defeated the then ruling Movement for Change and Prosperity, the Alliance of Independent Candidates and 10 other independents.