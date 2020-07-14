Montoute: “I continue to remain focused on delivering what I promised”

WhatsApp Email 1 Shares

By MERRICK ANDREWS, Staff Reporter

(St. Lucia News Online) — Parliamentary Representative for Gros Islet Lenard ‘Spider’ Montoute has said he and his government have made “tangible strides” over the past four years in their quest to further develop the Gros Islet constituency.

Montoute, who is also the minister for equity, social justice, local government and empowerment, made those comments on his official Facebook page on Monday, July 13.

“Whether it be by rehabilitating roads which have been neglected for decades, opening new ICT centres to assist those who lack access to the internet or the improvement in the quality of service offered at health facilities across the constituency, I continue to remain focused on delivering what I promised and what I know the people of Gros Islet deserve,” Montoute said.

“I therefore invite you to view just a few of the projects which have been delivered since 2016. #WeavingABrighterFutureforGrosIslet #LetsKeepWorking,” he also wrote. CLICK HERE TO VIEW THOSE PROJECTS

Montoute will be hoping to retain his seat at the next general election for the ruling United Workers Party (UWP). His challenger is newcomer Kenson ‘BayBay’ Casimir of the Saint Lucia Labour Party.

Casimir, a businessman and sports journalist, was recently confirmed by the SLP to contest the election in the Gros Islet constituency.

