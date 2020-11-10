Montoute encourages St. Lucians to eat guavas — fresh fruits and vegetables in COVID-19 fight

By Sharleene Lindsay

(St. Lucia News Online) — As Saint Lucia continues to record a spike in COVID-19 cases, another government politician has come out, encouraging the local population to eat more fruits and vegetables — particularly guava — in the fight against the coronavirus.

Member of Parliament for Gros Islet, Lenard ‘Spider’ Montoute, posted a photograph on his Facebook page on Monday, Nov. 9 showing him picking guava from a tree along a road.

In the post accompanying the photo, Montoute said: “Don’t forget that an important part in the battle against COVID-19 is consuming more fresh fruits and vegetables to help build our immune systems. Guavas in particular due to their high Vitamin C are perfect for this battle😉 #StaySafe #LetsKeepWorking”.

In September 2020, a video on Prime Minister Allen Chastanet’s official Facebook page showed him picking guava from a tree.

The caption of the video read: “Did you know that guavas have a higher concentration of vitamins when compared to apples? It really should be ‘A guava a day, keeps the doctor away’ #BuyLocal #EatLocal.”

