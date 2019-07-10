Money counter, cash found at Jamaican official’s house

Share This On:

JAMAICA OBSERVER — A deputy superintendent of police assigned to the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) yesterday disclosed in the Manchester Municipal Corporation fraud trial that, among the items the team found when it searched Sanja Elliott’s home in 2016, was a money counter machine as well as cash in Jamaican and US currencies.

The law enforcement officer said that the machine was found in a home office while $1,598,000 and US$5,021 were found in a master bedroom at the house in Daley’s Grove, Knockpatrick, Manchester.

The cash was seized.

Elliott is a former deputy superintendent at the Road and Works Department of the corporation.

He is one of eight accused now on trial in relation to the misappropriation of over $400 million of public funds. The others are his wife Tasha-Gay Goulbourne-Elliott, his parents Myrtle and Elwardo, his former employee Dwayne Sibblies, former temporary works overseer Kendale Roberts, former bank employee Radcliffe McLean, and former director of finance David Harris, who on occasion also served in the capacity of chief executive officer (secretary/manager).

Goulbourne-Elliott and Sibblies reportedly also lived at the home in Daley’s Grove.

The deputy superintendent, who is also an accredited financial investigator, is the third MOCA representative to testify at the trial, to date.

MOCA was one of the agencies that conducted a raid of the corporation and homes of some senior employees in 2016 when the case began.

The deputy superintendent described the search of the Daley’s Grove property as “systematic”, explaining that the approach was to agree on where the search should start and ensure that they did not overlook any area.

She said that in addition to the home office and the master bedroom, the bedroom used by Sibblies — who was a caretaker at Elliott’s home — the room of a minor, the kitchen, and a vehicle on the property were also searched.

Some of the other items found at the house, including receipts and invoices, are among evidence being exhibited at the trial.

An issue for members of the defence and the prosecution since the trial began last month is a lack of clarity about what exhibits should be admitted into evidence.

Presiding judge Ann-Marie Grainger has taken the position not to admit into evidence documents not disclosed to defence attorneys.

However, on Monday the concerns were again raised by the defence.

The deputy superintendent of police is the 13th witness to take the stand in the trial. More than 30 others remain.

