Police are investigating the death of a senior citizen who was found hanging in Monchy, Gros Islet on Sunday afternoon (July 14).

The deceased, identified as 65-year-old Serge Herman of Stony Hill, Monchy, was found hanging from the ceiling of his house shortly after 4 p.m., police said.

An electrical cord was found around his neck, police said.

Police are treating the case as a suspected suicide.

No additional information was available.

