Monarch into 1st Mabouya Valley finals in 20 years!

(SNO) – On Thursday night in the second semifinal of this year’s promotional League tournament Monarch Sports Club booked their place in what is the club’s first final in over 20 years after winning the penalty shoot out 4-1; having recorded a 2-2 draw after regulation time.

Julius Louisy #7 scored the game’s opener in the 7th minute giving Aux-Lyons Utd the lead while in the 39th Darman Marius #6 equalized for Monarch. However immediately after the break in 46th Minute Kerry Annerville gave monarch the lead, but Julius Louisy scoring his second for the night ensured the game went the distance with his strike in the 59th minute; The game ended at 2-2 and in the penalty shoot out it was Monarch who held their nerves scoring their first 4 kicks while Aux-Lyons missed 2 from their first 3 kicks in Akim Gittens off target strike and a comfortable save by the keeper of Captain Wayne Theodule strike.

Monarch will now take on the defending champions Rovers Utd in the Finals on Saturday at 8pm at the La Ressource playing field.