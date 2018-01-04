Mom rescued after sinking into mud pit at baby son’s grave

(NEW YORK POST) – A distraught mother had to be rescued after she sank up to her knees into her baby son’s grave in Northern Ireland, according to reports.

Michelle Marshall was visiting the grave of Bailey — who was buried at the site 12 years ago shortly after his premature birth – when she got stuck in the muddy pit, the BBC reported.

Her sister and a passer-by at Ballyvester Cemetery in Donaghadee, County Down, rushed to her aid and pulled Marshall out, but she said he shoes were left “buried with my son.”

Marshall has been complaining to the Ards and North Down Borough Council, which maintains the cemetery, to fix the longstanding problem.

“You can’t imagine what it feels like to go to your baby son’s grave to be faced with this on his birthday. I am completely broken-hearted,” she wrote on Facebook.

She told the BBC that she had considered exhuming her son’s remains from the graveyard because of the problems.

She claimed the council had agreed to install drainage 18 months ago, but recently sent her a letter saying it was not deemed necessary.

“According to our council this only happens when there are extreme weather conditions! I am making this post public in the hope that someone somewhere can help,” she wrote on Facebook.

Marshall told the BBC that she has been “up to her shins” in mud at the gravesite previously, but that the problem was worsened after a new grave was dug nearby.

Bailey, who was born prematurely on Dec. 31, 2005, battled and recovered from meningitis and e coli infection before dying from a bowel disease, Belfast Live reported.

“He fought to live for 33 days and his daddy Nigel and I were beside him night and day until he could finally fight no more,” she told the news outlet.

“Three days before he passed away the doctors had asked us to allow them to take away his life support but I could see that he was fighting and I wanted to give him every chance,” she said.

“But it was no good. He just didn’t have anymore to give. I remember hearing a scream. Later I found out I had collapsed and when I came round Bailey’s daddy said, ‘We have to let him go, love.’ It was horrendous,” she added.

On Sunday, Marshall tried to place flowers and balloons on the grave when she began sinking.

“My sister was holding on to me — it was up to my knees,” she said. “I could hear pockets of air beneath my feet, sucking me down further.”

After being rescued, she took photos and video of her son’s grave and posted them on Facebook.

On Tuesday, she met at the cemetery with members of the council, which apologized to her and her family for the distress they had experienced.

Acknowledging that there was a significant amount of standing water at the plot, the council said temporary ground protection would be installed at the cemetery on Wednesday.

In the longer term, work will begin in the coming months to install new drains, according to a statement from the council.

“I spent all day yesterday crying and totally depressed but today I gave got t meet so many lovely people and reading so many lovely comments about Bailey’s grave has really lifted me,” Marshall wrote on Facebook.

“Now to see if we can make this cemetery one that our parents and children deserve to rest in. Full of happy tears now.”