Mom forced to appear in court for taking cellphone from 15-year-old daughter as punishment

By PIX11
September 22, 2018
(PIX11) — A Michigan, U.S. mother had to appear in court after taking a cellphone away from her teenage daughter as a punishment.

Jodie May, of Grandville, Mich., appeared Tuesday in Ottawa County District Court on a misdemeanor charge of larceny, WOOD-TV reported.

“I was just being a mom, a concerned parent and disciplining my daughter,” said May said.

She said she took the iPhone 6 from her 15-year-old daughter in April after the girl got in trouble in school, according to the TV station.

May’s ex-husband told police he owned the phone and claimed his ex-wife committed a crime by taking it away from her daughter.

It turned out that the girl owned the phone, not May’s ex-husband, and the charges against the mother were dismissed.

“I think it’s ridiculous,” May said. “I can’t believe I had to be put through it, my daughter had to be put through it, my family. I’m very surprised, but I’m very happy with the outcome.”

