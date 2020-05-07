Mom dies on vacation after birth control triggers blood clot

Share This On:
(NEW YORK POST) – A British mom died on vacation to California from a blot clot that was partly triggered by her birth control, according to a report.
Zoe Williams, 42, of South Wales collapsed just days after arriving in San Francisco with her husband, James, and 11-year-old son, Hayden, the Sun reported.
The family had been sightseeing when Zoe complained on the October vacation that she was experiencing difficulty walking.
“We all left the hotel room and she walked 20 to 30 yards and collapsed,” her husband told the outlet.
He brought his wife to a doctor out of fear that she was suffering from Guillain-Barré syndrome, an immune disorder she battled 20 years earlier, according to the report.
“She had classic symptoms of the Guillain-Barré syndrome we thought she had, but we wanted to show our son around,” he said.
But her health continued to deteriorate the night before the family was scheduled to fly home and they called 911.
While waiting for emergency responders to arrive, she died from what her family would later learn was deep vein thrombosis, which can cause life-threatening blood clots.
“We found out she had a blood clot in her lung, which was likely to have been caused by her contraceptive pill and the long-haul flight,” her husband told the outlet.
He said they recently received autopsy results that ruled out Guillain-Barré syndrome playing a role in her death.
“It was a relief to find out what really happened but also frustrating that deep vein thrombosis wasn’t picked up when she was checked after an 11-hour flight,” he said.
St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.
International News
- A man was sentenced to death via Zoom in Nigeria, sparking criticism from rights groups
- US: Rastafarian inmate who sued to wear dreadlocks released from confinement
- Five-year-old pulled over in US while driving to California
- Uber to lay off 3,700 workers, CEO to waive salary
- Shooter with assault rifle opens fire at Cuban embassy in D.C.
- This CEO made $1.6 million in the stock market, then he gave it all to his employees
- Antiviral medication remdesivir proves effective against COVID-19
- ‘Dead’ coronavirus particles may cause recovered patients to test positive
- Russian Prime Minister says he tested positive for virus