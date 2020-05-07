Don't Miss

Mom dies on vacation after birth control triggers blood clot

May 7, 2020

Advertisement

Zoe Williams and her family

(NEW YORK POST) – A British mom died on vacation to California from a blot clot that was partly triggered by her birth control, according to a report.

Zoe Williams, 42, of South Wales collapsed just days after arriving in San Francisco with her husband, James, and 11-year-old son, Hayden, the Sun reported.

The family had been sightseeing when Zoe complained on the October vacation that she was experiencing difficulty walking.

“We all left the hotel room and she walked 20 to 30 yards and collapsed,” her husband told the outlet.

He brought his wife to a doctor out of fear that she was suffering from Guillain-Barré syndrome, an immune disorder she battled 20 years earlier, according to the report.

“She had classic symptoms of the Guillain-Barré syndrome we thought she had, but we wanted to show our son around,” he said.

But her health continued to deteriorate the night before the family was scheduled to fly home and they called 911.

While waiting for emergency responders to arrive, she died from what her family would later learn was deep vein thrombosis, which can cause life-threatening blood clots.

“We found out she had a blood clot in her lung, which was likely to have been caused by her contraceptive pill and the long-haul flight,” her husband told the outlet.

He said they recently received autopsy results that ruled out Guillain-Barré syndrome playing a role in her death.

“It was a relief to find out what really happened but also frustrating that deep vein thrombosis wasn’t picked up when she was checked after an 11-hour flight,” he said.

