Mom charged with murder after allegedly tossing daughter into river

By New York Post
August 5, 2018
Shakayla Denson (right) and Je’Hyrah Daniels

(NEW YORK POST) – A mom was charged with murder Thursday for throwing her 4-year-old daughter into a Florida river, reports said.

Shakayla Denson, 26, allegedly tossed her child, Je’Hyrah Daniels, into the Hillsborough River as witnesses watched in horror, according to USA Today.

“It’s a completely tragic event,” Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan told reporters at the scene. “We’re still piecing the whole thing together.”

Cops said Denson stole a car from a local auto shop and drove it to the river, where she parked and then waded into the waters with the small child.

She was arrested on several charges, including first-degree felony murder in the death of Je’Hyrah.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

