Mom charged with murder after allegedly tossing daughter into river

(NEW YORK POST) – A mom was charged with murder Thursday for throwing her 4-year-old daughter into a Florida river, reports said.

Shakayla Denson, 26, allegedly tossed her child, Je’Hyrah Daniels, into the Hillsborough River as witnesses watched in horror, according to USA Today.

“It’s a completely tragic event,” Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan told reporters at the scene. “We’re still piecing the whole thing together.”

Cops said Denson stole a car from a local auto shop and drove it to the river, where she parked and then waded into the waters with the small child.

She was arrested on several charges, including first-degree felony murder in the death of Je’Hyrah.