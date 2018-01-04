Mom admits to killing daughter in chilling video

(NEW YORK POST) – An Ohio mom admitted to fatally beating her daughter in a video released by police.

Ming Ming Chen, 30, owned up to slaying the 5-year-old girl and hiding the child’s body inside a restaurant, according to video released by Cleveland’s FOX8-TV.

“I just killed her and then she died,” Chen casually tells a detective about killing the tot inside their home.

When asked about how she killed the child, Chen simply responded, “Use your hand to do that, OK.”

She also told police that she ordered her husband to dispose of the body — which he then hid inside a restaurant that the couple owns.

“I told my husband to take care of it,” Chen told the detective.

Chen’s excuse was that she had been stressed out from work and the child had recently returned from visiting her grandparents and became “disobedient.”

“I need to take care of everything from the restaurant. I only have two hands. I’m not four-hands girl, I’m two hands. I don’t want to do that to Ashley, but you can’t control yourself sometimes,” Chen said.

Last week, Chen pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and child endangering.