Mold, poor air quality trigger repair works at Gros Islet Polyclinic

(SNO) — Repair works have started at the Gros Islet Polyclinic after it was reported that the facility is being plagued by poor air quality, leaking roofs and mold.

Work started the weekend before last after a staff member had to seek medical attention because of the situation and was sent home.

Sharon Joseph, administrator of the polyclinic, said it is the only one serving residents of the north, so it could not be closed down completely while the repair works were going on.

“The building has been around since almost 17 years, so there are some air quality issues,” she explained.

She said tests were done and the air quality problem is being taken care of.

“But before we do, the roof has some leaks, so over the weekend, that was Sunday (November 4), the contractor came to do some repairs,” she stated.

She said the problem was restricted to the health center and the urgent care clinic, and the administrator said recent heavy rains have hindered some of the repair works.

“We are trying to do the works on a weekend and the afternoons as much as we can,” he said.

Joseph explained that one staff member “is not too well” because of the situation but most of the others are at work.

“Everybody’s immune system is different, so if you have a weakened immune system, it can cause some problems to you,” she remarked.

According to the US-based Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), exposure to mold can cause nasal stuffiness, throat irritation, coughing or wheezing, eye irritation, or, in some cases, skin irritation.

“People with mold allergies may have more severe reactions. Immune-compromised people and people with chronic lung illnesses, such as obstructive lung disease, may get serious infections in their lungs when they are exposed to mold. These people should stay away from areas that are likely to have mold,” the organization said on its website.