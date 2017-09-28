Mohammed to captain West Indies in final ODI against England

SOUTHAMPTON, England – Jason Mohammed has been named as stand-in Windies captain for the fifth and final One-Day International against England on Friday at the Ageas Bowl.
Regular captain Jason Holder has returned home to Barbados for the funeral of his uncle, Derrick Garrett, a local sports administrator.
Carlos Brathwaite has been added to the squad for the match. The 29-year-old has played 23 ODIs so far. He is the Windies Twenty20 International captain and led the team in the T20 win earlier in the tour.
(0)(0)
I dont know him,but his cute.Buy the way i care nothing more about that wicb,after what happen to Darren Sammy i have no interest i hope England beat their tail.What youll do with my Sammy,treat him like Mongoose.And you'll telling me about who will caltain who.Good luck to youll,i stop watching West Indies cricket from time you'll treat Darren like mongoose.You'll business,i give up long time now.
At last! Some good news other than homicide and suicide.
All the news reported are regarding death