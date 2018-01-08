Model charged with calling minister’s wife “dirty bitch”

(iWitnessNews-St. Vincent & the Grenadines) – A one-time top Vincentian model was on Friday brought before the Kingstown Magistrate’s Court charged with calling the wife of a senior government minister a “dirty b***h”.

Yugge Farrell, 22, of Ottley Hall was sent to the Mental Health Centre for two weeks’ observation after she pleaded not guilty to an abusive language charge.

She reportedly uttered the abusive words to Karen Duncan-Gonsalves, wife of Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves, at Prospect, on Thursday.

As Farrell’s lawyer, Grant Connell rose and asked the court to grant her bail in her own recognisance, Prosecutor Corlene Samuel objected, saying that the Crown was asking that the accused be sent to the Mental Health Centre for two week’s observation.

Connell objected strenuously to the application and noted that last year he appeared before the same magistrate, Bertie Pompey, who rejected an application by the same prosecutor for another of his clients who had been sent home from North America be sent for mental evaluation.

At that point, Samuel began to rise and Connell said, “I know my friend is rising to withdraw that application.

“Furthermore,” the lawyer continued, we are asking for bail on her own.

“She (Farrell) is very well known in the society, easily found by the police. She is known by — the average man,” Connell said, triggering some whispering in the court as he seemed to have changed at the last minute what was going to say.

“Top men up the social ladder, so she is easily found,” he added.

The defence counsel said he was shocked at the prosecution’s application to send the woman to the Mental Health Centre.

“Half the people out there, in my opinion, shouldn’t be out there. Once you go out there and you get that injection, that’s when they send them crazy.”

Connell told the court that while Farrell may look very simple, she was a runner up of the Caribbean’s Next Top Model in 2015.

“Next top model, “ Connell emphasized, and reiterated his surprise at the application.

“And I will say it again. When is it? Monday ah tell yo’? Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, emancipate yourself from mental slavery, emancipate yourself,” he said to the prosecutor with whom he has jostled since the court reconvened after the holidays.

“This kind of charge, when Tom Jones is in the dock there, they get bail,” the lawyer said.

After hearing the submissions, Magistrate Bertie Pompey committed the young woman to the Mental Health Centre for two weeks’ observation and ordered that the woman be brought back to court on Jan. 22.

Connell then rose and asked the bench if there was a reason for the decision.

“There is no medical report before you. She (prosecutor) didn’t give an example of what she (accused) did. Did she attack somebody? The prosecution has not laid any basis on which to make that judgment, save and except that she called somebody a ‘b***h’, and the name is there.

“Your honour, I’m appealing to the court not to send her to the Mental Health Centre.”

The magistrate, however, said he has made his order already.

As the court was about to be adjourned for the day, Connell asked if the charge could be put to his client again.

However, the magistrate said if the purpose of the request was for Farrell to change her plea he was not going allow it.

He said that while the accused had entered a not guilty plea, he was not satisfied that she has the mental capacity to plea.

Connell, however, said this was the point in that the prosecution’s application wasn’t that the accused woman was not in a position to plea but that she be sent for observation.

The lawyer then asked if the period of observation could be shorter.

He said that another man who was sent there for observation and should have been in court on Friday was not in court and the prosecution had no update for the court on his location.

“When you go out there, you are treated as if you are not human being. They are still Vincentian,” Connell said.

The magistrate, however, did not change his decision.