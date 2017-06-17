Mixed results for Team Saint Lucia at OECS U-23 Netball Tournament

Team Saint Lucia won their opening match but lost the second as the 27th OECS/ECCB Under-23 Netball Tournament got underway at Grenada on Friday, June 16, 2017.

This year, six teams will compete for the championship title: Anguilla, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Team Grenada are the defending champions.

The tournament ends on Tuesday, June 20.

In their opening match on Friday, Saint Lucia narrowly defeated St. Kitts and Nevis, 44-43, after quarterly results of 12-10, 23-24, 34-33, and 44-33.

In their second game on Saturday, June 17, the girls however went down to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, 44-38, after quarterly results of 15-9, 18-20, 29-31, and 38-44.

The Saint Lucians return to the Tanteen Netball Courts in St. George’s on Sunday, June 18 against host Grenada in Game 3, starting at 8 p.m.

Below are results of all the matches to date, and the complete schedule, courtesy of Ms. Jazelle Sylvester.

DAY 1

Game 1:

St. Vincent & The Grenadines (SVG) vs. Montserrat (MSR)

Qtr……SVG…vs…MSR

01…….. 16 ……….. 06

02…….. 34 ……….. 08

03…….. 60 ……….. 09

04…….. 74 ……….. 12

FINAL SCORE: SVG 74 – 12 MSR

DAY 1

Game 2:

Saint Lucia (LCA) vs. St. Kitts & Nevis (SKN)

Qtr……LCA…vs…SKN

01…….. 12 ……….. 24

02…….. 23 ……….. 24

03…….. 34 ……….. 33

04…….. 44 ……….. 43

FINAL SCORE: LCA 44 – 43 SKN

DAY 1

Game 3:

Grenada (GRN) vs. Anguilla (AIA)

Qtr……GRN…vs…AIA

01…….. 21 ……….. 02

02…….. 39 ……….. 06

03…….. 56 ……….. 08

04…….. 74 ……….. 13

FINAL SCORE: GRN 74 – 13 AIA

DAY 2

Game 4:

Anguilla (AIA) vs. Montserrat (MSR)

Qtr……AIA…vs…MSR

01…….. 06 ……….. 05

02…….. 20 ……….. 09

03…….. 30 ……….. 25

04…….. 36 ……….. 32

FINAL SCORE: AIA 36 – 32 MSR

DAY 2

Game 5:

St. Vincent & The Grenadines (SVG) vs. Saint Lucia (LCA)

Qtr……SVG…vs…LCA

01…….. 09 ……….. 15

02…….. 20 ……….. 18

03…….. 31 ……….. 29

04…….. 44 ……….. 38

FINAL SCORE: SVG 44 – 38 LCA

DAY 2

Game 6:

Grenada (GRN) vs. St. Kitts & Nevis (SKN)

Qtr……GRN…vs…SKN

01…….. 12 ……….. 08

02…….. 24 ……….. 14

03…….. 36 ……….. 19

04…….. 46 ……….. 21

FINAL SCORE: GRN 46 – 21 SKN

Thu. JUNE 15

All Day….. Arrival of Teams

7:30PM….. Reception & Candle Lighting @ Grenadian by Rex Resorts

Fri. JUNE 16

Practice Sessions

10:00AM… Technical Meeting & ECCB/OECS Development Session @ Grenadian by Rex Resorts

4:30PM….. Opening Ceremony @ Tanteen Netball Courts

6:30PM….. Game 1: Montserrat vs. St. Vincent & the Grenadines

7:00PM….. Game 2: St. Kitts & Nevis vs. Saint Lucia

8:00PM….. Game 3: Anguilla vs. Grenada

Sat. JUNE 17

3:30PM….. Shooting Competition

6:30PM….. Game 1: Anguilla (AIA) vs. Montserrat (MSR)

7:00PM….. Game 2: St. Vincent & The Grenadines (SVG) vs. Saint Lucia (LCA)

8:00PM….. Game 3: Grenada (GRN) vs. St. Kitts & Nevis (SKN)

Sun. JUNE 18

9:00AM….. Church Service @ Grand Anse Blessed Sacrament Church

6:30PM….. Game 1: SKN vs. MSR

7:00PM….. Game 2: AIA vs. SVG

8:00PM….. Game 3: GRN vs. LCA

Mon. JUNE 19

6:30AM….. Game 1: SKN vs. SVG

7:00AM….. Game 2: GRN vs. MSR

8:00PM….. Game 3: LCA vs. AIA

6:30PM….. Game 1: AIA vs. SKN

7:00PM….. Game 2: LCA vs. MSR

8:00PM….. Game 3: GRN vs. SVG

Closing Ceremony

Tue. JUNE 20

Departure of Teams

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) is collaborating with the OECS Commission in hosting the tournament.

The ECCB has been the official sponsor of the tournament since 1991, and over the years has been collaborating with the OECS Commission to stage this regional competition.

According to a press release, the ECCB’s continued sponsorship of the tournament demonstrates the Bank’s vision of fostering regional integration and its commitment to the overall development of the region’s young women through sports.

In keeping with its commitment to the overall development of the region’s young netballers, this year’s development session, which has been a key feature of the tournament since 1999, will focus on the topic: Building a Success Driven Team.

Yvette Payne, head of TVET of the T.A. Marryshow Community College in Grenada, will conduct the session.