Missing journalist ‘was killed inside Saudi consulate’

(SKY NEWS) — Turkish authorities have said that a prominent Saudi journalist who disappeared four days ago after entering Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul was killed inside the building, according to sources.

An official, speaking to Reuters news agency, said Jamal Khashoggi was killed in a premeditated murder and his body removed from the consulate.

They said: “The initial assessment of the Turkish police is that Mr Khashoggi has been killed at the consulate of Saudi Arabia in Istanbul.

“We believe that the murder was premeditated and the body was subsequently moved out of the consulate.”

The sources did not say how the killing was thought to have been carried out.

Saudi Arabia’s consul-general previously said his country was helping to search for Mr Khashoggi and dismissed talk of abduction.

The journalist has lived in self-imposed exile in Washington for the last year, fearing retribution for his views on Saudi policies.

Mr Khashoggi, 59, went into the consulate on Tuesday to get documentation for his forthcoming marriage, while his fiancee waited outside. He has not been heard from since.

Turkish and Saudi officials have offered conflicting accounts of his disappearance, with Ankara saying there was no evidence he had left the diplomatic mission, but Riyadh claiming he exited the premises the same day.