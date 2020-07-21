‘Miss Daphne’ was shot in the back multiple times: officials

By MERRICK ANDREWS, Staff Reporter

(St. Lucia News Online) — No one has been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of 57-year-old Cecilia Louis of Monchy, Gros Islet, police said.

Louis, alias ‘Miss Daphne’, a well-known Rodney Bay taxi driver, was shot to death near her home in Monchy on the evening of Monday, July 20.

Residents reported hearing multiple gunshot explosions — at least five — minutes after 7 p.m.

Police Press Officer Ann Joseph said though no one has been arrested investigations continue.

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) said in a press release that emergency personnel at the Babonneau Fire Station responded to an emergency call on Monday, July 20 at about 7:42 p.m.

The SLFS further stated: “The information received stated that there was an alleged shooting incident, at La Fieulle, in Monchy.

“The emergency crew found a female individual lying motionless, face down on the ground in care of police officers. An assessment of the patient revealed that she had no vital signs and sustained multiple wounds to the back of her body.

“On the scene, in the presence of emergency personnel, a medical practitioner pronounced the individual dead. The scene was then left in the care of the police.”

‘Miss Daphne’ is Saint Lucia’s 26th homicide victim for 2020 and the fourth person killed in about eight days.

She was the mother of three children — two males and one female. Her youngest son recently wrote the CXC exams, MBC reported.