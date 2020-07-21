UPDATED: ‘Miss Daphne’ shot dead in Monchy, Gros Islet

(St. Lucia News Online) — Police are investigating the shooting death of a senior citizen in Monchy, Gros Islet on Monday evening, July 20 — the second woman to be killed in Saint Lucia in just over a week.

According to reports, the victim is popularly known as ‘Miss Daphne’.

She was known to be a taxi operator in the Rodney Bay, Gros Islet area, according to social media accounts.

“Sad…hardworking hustler…was my taxi lady before I got my own…didn’t know we were related until tonight…sad,’ wrote someone on Facebook.

Another said: “Rest in Peace Miss Daphne…may her kids and family be comforted with the outpouring of love during this tragic time of loss.”

There are no further details regarding the shooting at this time.

However, this is the second killing of a woman in less than two weeks.

On July 12, Anela Wilson, a resident of Marchand, Castries, was gunned down at Pigeon Point Beach n Gros Islet during a social gathering. Her male companion survived the shooting. A Marchand resident — Ramah Williams — has since been charged with murder and attempted murder in connection with the incident.