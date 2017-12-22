Don't Miss
Bakery in Gros Islet for sale. Manufacturer and distributor of bakery products. Contact number: 722-6560

Miracle at Christmas service

By Universal Church
December 22, 2017
Share14
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 14

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Universal Church would like to inform the public that our church will be open on SUNDAY the 24th with services at 7 am, 9:30 am and 5 pm.

On MONDAY the 25th our church will be open at 8:30 am in Castries and V.Fort and Dennery branches it will be open at 9 am.

It is a church service for you and your family and it will last one hour.

Come to celebrate with us!

All are welcome and it is free of charge.

(2)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

One comment

  1. The Crow
    December 22, 2017 at 3:30 PM

    Never free of charge! When you do get there, they fleece you out of every dime then they would say this is sowing a seed for a miracle.

    Very ungodly

    (2)(0)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.