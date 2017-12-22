Miracle at Christmas service

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Universal Church would like to inform the public that our church will be open on SUNDAY the 24th with services at 7 am, 9:30 am and 5 pm.

On MONDAY the 25th our church will be open at 8:30 am in Castries and V.Fort and Dennery branches it will be open at 9 am.

It is a church service for you and your family and it will last one hour.

Come to celebrate with us!

All are welcome and it is free of charge.