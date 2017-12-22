Miracle at Christmas service

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Universal Church would like to inform the public that our church will be open on SUNDAY the 24th with services at 7 am, 9:30 am and 5 pm.
On MONDAY the 25th our church will be open at 8:30 am in Castries and V.Fort and Dennery branches it will be open at 9 am.
It is a church service for you and your family and it will last one hour.
Come to celebrate with us!
All are welcome and it is free of charge.
Never free of charge! When you do get there, they fleece you out of every dime then they would say this is sowing a seed for a miracle.
Very ungodly