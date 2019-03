Share This On:

(SNO) — A 2.8 magnitude earthquake was felt in Saint Lucia on Friday morning, the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) has reported.

It took place at approximately 6:23 a.m.

NEMO said that unofficial information indicates that the epicenter of the quake was six miles off the north-east coast of Gros Islet.

The depth of the quake was 20 miles.

A few persons in the north of the island reported that they felt the earthquake, however no damage has been reported.

