Minor earthquake felt in Portland, Jamaica

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) – A magnitude 2.8 earthquake struck near Spring Garden in Portland today.

According to the Earthquake Unit at the University of the West Indies, Mona, the tremor occurred about 9:13 am.

It had a focal depth of five kilometres and was reportedly felt in Hart Hill in the said parish.

