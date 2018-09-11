Ministry of Health ends Breast Feeding Month on high note

Pin +1 Share 1 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Ministry of Health & Wellness has ended breast feeding month on a high note while continuing to advocate and promote the practice.

Breast Feeding Month ended on August 31st, 2018. For the first time, the Ministry of Health & Wellness introduced an outreach campaign referred to as a breastfeeding baby bash. The event was held at the Castries City Town Hall with the aim of embracing and celebrating with mothers who engage in, supports and promotes exclusive breastfeeding. Lisa Hunte-Mitchel is the Breastfeeding Coordinator at the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

“We really want to applaud them, we want them to feel good about what they are doing and we want to encourage them to continue and this is the purpose of this workshop. We also will be highlighting the benefits of breastfeeding as well as appropriate feeding for the babies at six months there after they are supposed to be fed other foods and so we are educating them on how to introduce other foods to the babies. So at the end of this workshop we want them to be more educated about the importance of breastfeeding to the mother and also baby. We also want them to take this information and share with others.”

Meanwhile, Jacquelin Henry a mother of two and a full supporter of exclusive breastfeeding, also recognizes some of the setbacks and challenges confronting nursing mothers.

“For working moms, the struggle is real so we have to be careful when we try to introduce formulas and stuff like that. I tried it for my second baby and then he had an allergic reaction so I would say again breast is best. So the better we can stay away from these things the better for us, it will save us on cash and the lives of our little ones. So don’t introduce anything even if you are at work. We have to minimize our stress levels because it really affects your production of milk. If you have a lot of stress you are not going to produce any milk and when we go back to work try to find some time, communication is key. Communicate with your employers and ask for the time for you to go an express the milk or else you are going to get a clogged duct and that is very pain and costly. So again breast is best.”

The breastfeeding baby bash was well attended by mothers across the island who support exclusive breastfeeding. Ministry officials said the aim is to make this breast feeding baby bash an annual event.