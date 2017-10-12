Ministry of Equity examines water wastage at public facilities

Share Pin Share +1 Shares 0

(PRESS RELEASE) – Due to the inconsistency in water billing patterns and reports of water wastage at public facilities around the island, the Ministry of Equity, Social Justice, Empowerment, Youth Development, Sports, Culture and Local Government with the assistance of the Statistics Department and Water and Sewage Authority (WASCO) held series of sensitization presentations from January to October, 2017 at various locations around the island.

The presentations provided guidance to Community Groups, Local Government Officers (LGO’s) and examined the current water wastage situation around the Island.

Lavorne Verdant-Desir is the Research Officer in the Ministry of Equity: “We have begun to sensitizing people about water conservation methods as it is our obligation to provide basic needs to our poor and indigent.”

Ms Verdant also noted that the sensitization process was a success and that all inactive and active standpipes have now been identified: “The project has been a success in the sense that we now know where our active and inactive stand pipes are. This will assist the Ministry in being able to activate those pipes in cases of drought or disaster if necessary.”

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Equity Donovan Williams welcomed the initiative and said that the programme will assist council workers in learning Public Facility maintenance practices: “Quite a lot of the excesses that we have experienced have been as a result of no maintenance programme being implemented, so therefore it is important that we give Local Government Officers the knowledge to address those basic maintenance issues.”

Fresh clean water is a limited resource and people who have access to fresh water need to take steps to reduce water wastage. Water is life.