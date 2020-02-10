Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

Ministry of Commerce to host Valentine’s Day Showcase

By SBDC
February 10, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share1
1 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Small Business Development Centre (SBDC) within the Ministry of Commerce, International Trade, Investment, Enterprise Development and Consumer Affairs will be hosting a client Valentine’s Day Showcase under the theme “Renewal of Love.”

The event will provide clients more avenues to promote and market their businesses, products and services.

Last year’s showcase was well-received by both the participants and the general public. As a result, this year’s showcase will be held on a larger scale with more products ranging from crochet jewelry, handcrafted cards, foods and beverages, and lots more.

The Valentine’s Day Showcase will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Constitution Park in Castries.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share1
1 Shares

More General Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.