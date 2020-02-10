Ministry of Commerce to host Valentine’s Day Showcase

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Small Business Development Centre (SBDC) within the Ministry of Commerce, International Trade, Investment, Enterprise Development and Consumer Affairs will be hosting a client Valentine’s Day Showcase under the theme “Renewal of Love.”

The event will provide clients more avenues to promote and market their businesses, products and services.

Last year’s showcase was well-received by both the participants and the general public. As a result, this year’s showcase will be held on a larger scale with more products ranging from crochet jewelry, handcrafted cards, foods and beverages, and lots more.

The Valentine’s Day Showcase will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Constitution Park in Castries.

