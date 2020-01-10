Ministry of Commerce press conference on Article 164

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Ministry of Commerce, International Trade, Investment, Enterprise Development and Consumer Affairs will, next week, host a press conference to discuss the extended Article 164 regime of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas.

Saint Lucia, like other CARICOM member states, continues to give support to its local manufacturing sector through various regimes such as the implementation of the Article 164 Regime of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas, which took effect on Jan. 1. The Article 164 regime seeks to promote industrial development through the provision of tariff protection to manufacturers for a specified list of goods, by temporarily suspending the community origin treatment on imports from more developed countries (MDCs) of CARICOM and from third countries. The objective of this regime is to increase the participation of less developed countries of CARICOM (LDCs) in intra-regional trade, and in so doing, increase the level of equity in the distribution of the benefits from the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) by enhancing the competitiveness of the products covered under the Article 164 regime.

The press conference, scheduled for Monday, Jan. 13, will provide further insight into this regime and its intended benefits to the manufacturing sector. It will be held in the conference room at the Ministry of Commerce, at 2:30 p.m.

For further information please contact Mr. Jonathan Allain, Commerce and Industry Officer at 285-3761 or 468-4212 or [email protected]

