Ministry of Commerce: COVID-19 response measures

Share This On:

Pin 1 Shares

(NOTICE) – The Ministry of Commerce, International Trade, Investment, Enterprise Development and Consumer Affairs is cognizant of the precautionary measures necessary to mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

In order to protect staff, clients, other stakeholders and the general public, it is advised that persons limit their visits to the Ministry. Effective immediately, the Ministry’s offices and the Government Supply Warehouse will be open to serve you from 8:00 a.m to 12.30 p.m. Monday to Friday until April 03, 2020, in the first instance.

Persons wishing to access the services of the Ministry are advised to contact us as follows:

Reception/Administration: 468-4218

Accounts Department: 468-4208 / 4257, 285-3222

Commerce and Industry Department 468-4238 /4214, 285-7603

Consumer Affairs Department (CAD): 468-4232 / 4226

Government Supply Warehouse: 468-4253/ 4255, 285-7398

Import Monitoring Unit: 468-4200 / 4228, 486-3604

Small Enterprise Development Unit (SEDU): 468-4223 / 453-2891, 285-4611

International Trade Unit: 468-4570 / 484-1464

Investment Coordination Unit: 468-4266 /4265, 484-2887/285-6725

With respect to the purchase of bulk flour, rice and sugar from the Government Supply Warehouse, please note that no more than ten (10) patrons will be allowed on the compound and the sale of these items will be rationed with immediate effect.

The Ministry of Commerce solicits your cooperation and understanding as we implement measures to mitigate the adverse impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

( 0 ) ( 0 )