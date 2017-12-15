Ministry mourns death of Theresa Hall

Share Pin Share +1 Shares 0

(PRESS RELEASE) – It is with deep sadness that the Department of Culture and Local Government has been informed of the death of Mrs. Theresa Hall, a true pioneer of Culture in Saint Lucia.

Mrs. Hall’s passion and commitment to culture and dance in particular, spans decades and has marked her as one of Saint Lucia’s premier cultural activists.

She was an inspiration to many young persons who she mentored while teaching and promoting the various art forms.

This cultural icon will be sorely missed and on behalf of the Government and people of Saint Lucia we extend our sincere condolences to her family.

Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this time of great loss.