Ministers attend first Cabinet meeting for 2020

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

(GIS) – The Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Hon. Allen Chastanet, chaired the first Cabinet meeting for the year 2020, today.

The prime minister said: “We anticipate that 2020 will be an extremely promising year for Saint Lucia as we strive to continue the positive momentum that we saw in 2019, which included record tourism arrivals, continued national economic growth, further reductions in unemployment and other initiatives and projects that have benefited and will continue to benefit thousands of Saint Lucians.

“As we continue the work of building a new and progressive Saint Lucia which benefits all, some of the issues being discussed in Cabinet include scholarships, the continuation of the island-wide road rehabilitation project (the largest in our country’s history), the 2020 population census, strategic interventions in the areas of healthcare, justice and security, agriculture, education, and specific initiatives to continue supporting the most vulnerable in our society.”

He added that national support is imperative to the success of government’s efforts.

( 0 ) ( 0 )