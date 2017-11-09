Minister to implement crime symposium idea proposed by Opposition Leader

An opposition-proposed national crime symposium which will bring together various segments of the population, to include the public and private sectors, will take place later this month.

The forum is being organized by National Security Minister Hermangild Francis who said that he is looking to invite as wide a range of stakeholders as possible.

This symposium comes as the country’s homicide toll reaches 50 for the year 2017.

“… I have been to Cabinet, I have a few names of persons and organisations I want to invite but I am gonna be giving my colleagues an opportunity to give me a few names. So persons like the media will have at least two representatives, Chamber of Commerce, the Insurance Council, the Youth Council, different-abled people, the LGBT people, Christian Council, everybody I think that can make a contribution,” Francis told the media a few days ago.

“We will be inviting them to that one-day symposium and that idea did come from Honourable Philip J. Pierre. I met him at a football competition organised by the community relations branch a couple Saturdays ago and at that time we talked about it again. He had made the appeal in the House of Assembly and I took note of it, and having spoken to him after that, I think it is a very good idea and I will definitely go ahead with it,” the minister stated.

Francis said that this collaborative and bi-partisan approach to dealing with crime is hoped to help find ways of improving national security in St. Lucia.

Participants at the forum will have an opportunity to speak on matters of individual safety and nationwide security.