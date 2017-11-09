Minister to implement crime symposium idea proposed by Opposition Leader

An opposition-proposed national crime symposium which will bring together various segments of the population, to include the public and private sectors, will take place later this month.
The forum is being organized by National Security Minister Hermangild Francis who said that he is looking to invite as wide a range of stakeholders as possible.
This symposium comes as the country’s homicide toll reaches 50 for the year 2017.
“… I have been to Cabinet, I have a few names of persons and organisations I want to invite but I am gonna be giving my colleagues an opportunity to give me a few names. So persons like the media will have at least two representatives, Chamber of Commerce, the Insurance Council, the Youth Council, different-abled people, the LGBT people, Christian Council, everybody I think that can make a contribution,” Francis told the media a few days ago.
“We will be inviting them to that one-day symposium and that idea did come from Honourable Philip J. Pierre. I met him at a football competition organised by the community relations branch a couple Saturdays ago and at that time we talked about it again. He had made the appeal in the House of Assembly and I took note of it, and having spoken to him after that, I think it is a very good idea and I will definitely go ahead with it,” the minister stated.
Francis said that this collaborative and bi-partisan approach to dealing with crime is hoped to help find ways of improving national security in St. Lucia.
Participants at the forum will have an opportunity to speak on matters of individual safety and nationwide security.
The media just there to make roro. Chamber of commerce only in it for money. Insurance council wouldn't care. Most crime is committed by youth so youth council clearly impotent. Which differently-abled person you ever see commit a crime? The people have enough problems already. The LGBT people more concerned about p in a. And to hell with the Christian council.
Mr Francis the problem is with the judiciary and the police. Anybody can be a police officer. You will never attract the best and most disciplined with the measly salary police officers receive. Most of these hires have poor work ethic. Also the rot always starts at the top. If an enthusiastic recruit comes in and his working his ass off and he sees no results, what do you think he/she would do?. Furthermore, his superiors sit their backsides at the desks for the entire day twiddling their thumbs; what do you think will happen to the attitude of that recruit. Most black people need a constant whip on their backs sorry to say. Otherwise anything goes.
You said it yourself, the legal system needs to be fixed. Lawyers get criminals off the hook on too many technicalities. A lawyer and his defendant suffer the same sentence if found guilty. If innocent they get the same reward. That will take care of the lawyer problems. And crime problems disappear.
I do agree with you except for "most black people need a whip on their backs". That was a very racist comment.
The crime whites commit are more atrocious...
so keep the racist remarks out, please and thanks.
Man move your ass from there with you "most black people need a constant whip on their backs" comment. WHAT ARE YOU ?? IF WE NEED IT SO DO YOU.
I hope they include people from the areas with high crime. It makes no sense if the people that are there don't have an idea of what's happening on the group. Too many times people who have no idea the situations have to make plans and solve problems