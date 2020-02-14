Don't Miss
Minister of Tourism to host press conference, Monday

By SLTA
February 14, 2020

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Honourable Minister of Tourism, Dominic Fedee, will host a press conference to discuss major updates within the industry.

The conference will be held on Monday, February 17, from 9 to 9:45 a.m., at the Office of the Prime Minister.

Main agenda items include added airlift to the destination in 2020 / 2021, and recent accolades. The forum will also open up to questions from the press, however the conference will end at the scheduled time to allow the Minister to attend a scheduled cabinet session.

