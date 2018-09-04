Minister of Labour to chair NWU and Soufriere Hot Wire Rides mediation meeting

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – Labour Minister, Hon. Stephenson King has summoned the Management of Soufriere Hot Wire Rides Ltd and officials from the National Workers Union (NWU) to a mediation meeting scheduled for Wednesday September 5, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at the Department of Labour.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss a previous decision by the company to make five (5) members of its staff redundant. This came on the heels of a recognition application submitted by the National Workers Union to represent workers employed with the company.

The matter was brought to conciliation at which meeting Mr. Joseph Joseph presided. Having heard submissions from both sides, Mr. Joseph ruled as follows:

…”it was established that the employer violated section 369 of the Labour Act, by failing to consult the Labour Commissioner and the Union prior to terminating the employees. Therefore, the terminations were rendered null and void.”

Since the company refused to accept, it was on this basis the matter was referred to mediation.