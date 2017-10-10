Minister of Health gives doctors and nurses a first-hand look at St. Jude Hospital

(PRESS RELEASE) – As the government strategizes the way forward with the construction of the St. Jude Hospital the Ministry of Health & Wellness continues tours of the facility with the necessary stakeholders, allowing them the opportunity to assess the structure and articulate their sentiments on the various features that they would like to see incorporated into the final design.

On the 6th of October 2017, an official tour of the St. Jude Hospital was hosted by the Ministry of Health and wellness.

The tour comprised technocrats of the Ministry of Health, Medical Practitioners and Nurses from both the private and public sector.

The tour was led by the consultant Engineer Norman St. Ville as well as the Minister for Health and Wellness Sen. Hon Mary Isaac, with the aim of providing the team with a first-hand look at the state and condition of the newly built structure.

Senator the Honourable Mary Isaac: Minister for Health and Wellness: “They are here to get a feel of what the environment looks like, what it is that people are talking about and they are, like I said one of the major stakeholders in this whole discussion and they have been left out throughout. So we want them to be part of the process to participate and of course to educate other people about what they have seen and what their thinking is on the whole issue of St. Jude.”

President of the Saint Lucia Nurses Association, Alicia Baptiste said, seeing is believing and there is a level of trepidation that the newly constructed structure may not meet the requisite health and safety standards.

Alicia Baptiste – President – Saint Lucia Nurses Association: “First I must say that I am disappointed in what I have seen. By now I expected that our nurses would be moving into a new structure because we know that the stadium in compromised but coming today there is no ventilation, on top of that no exit doors and this hospital is being built after a fire and for me no seeing that it is now being rebuilt and then yet still there are not enough exit doors for our emergency personnel and patients so that concerns me. As to what should be done I believe this so call hospital should be used for some other activity and government look into building a new hospital for the people of the south because whereby yes we want a hospital and we want it now because we deserve it but we need to ensure that it is a hospital that goes by international standards and that our patients and staff are safe in the hospital.”

Meanwhile, President of the Saint Lucia Medical and Dental Association (SLMDA) Dr. Alponsus St. Rose indicate that situation is a multifaceted and there is a bit of uncertainty with the way forward.

Dr. Alphonsus St. Rose – President – Saint Lucia Medical & Dental Association: “This is a very complex situation it’s not an easy one, it’s a very huge pill to swallow but some people are going to have to swallow that pill. We will put out a statement at the right time but for now, we need to digest what is going on, it is just too premature to say anything on it at this point but it doesn’t look good, it is not good something has gone horribly wrong here and we need answers, someone has to account for that.”

Currently work on the facility has been discontinued with no announced date for resumption.