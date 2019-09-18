Minister King, NWU, Secure St. Lucia and G4S to meet over wage dispute

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — Minister for Infrastructure, Ports, Energy and Labour Stephenson King has informed the National Workers Union (NWU) that he is making the necessary preparations to meet with the National Workers Union (NWU) and the management of Secure St. Lucia Limited and G4S Secure Solutions Limited.

Conciliatory meetings with both companies on the question of a reasonable wage increase for the workers have not resolved the matter.

In keeping with industrial agreements between the NWU and the said companies, unresolved disputes at labour commissioner level must be referred to mediation.

The minister will meet the parties together to bring closure to the long-drawn-out process.

