Minister initiates follow-up action based on Crime Symposium

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The Minister for Home Affairs and National Security Senator the Honourable Hermangild Francis on Friday, August 31, 2018 convened a meeting with several stakeholders as a follow-up on the recommendations of the Crime Symposium held on November 24, 2017.

The vast bank of information garnered at the Crime Symposium, the Minister indicated, will continue to serve as a national compass on the way forward in the prevention, reduction and punishment of crime.

“As I had promised the nation, the crime symposium held last year was not intended to be a “talk shop”. Continuity is very much on my agenda. Friday’s meeting was well attended. We had about fourteen different stakeholder – organizations present and they were selected directly from their participation in the Crime Symposium. At this meeting it was proposed that a National Security Council be created, to be chaired by the prime minister and co – chaired by the Minister responsible for Home Affairs and National Security. This of course has to be taken to another level of discussion involving the Prime Minister among other persons. I believe that will be facilitated as soon as possible”.

The Minister underscored that the meeting of stakeholders comprised several over-arching themes.

“Our talking points included a consensus that a national security plan was definitely needed. We looked at “Safe Spaces” which is a concept that was introduced by Dr. Stephen King, parenting programmes and a national strategy to deal with alcohol and marijuana legislation.”

Minister Francis also noted that in response to many issues raised at the Crime Symposium 2017, concrete initiatives are in the making and shall be shared with the public in due course.