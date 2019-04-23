Don't Miss
Add us on Whatsapp, +1758 712 6700

Millions in drugs seized off coasts of Jamaica, Haiti

By CMC
April 23, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares

The crew of the Coast Guard cutter Raymond Evans offload approximately 970 pounds of cocaine and 550 pounds of marijuana last Thursday, at Base Miami Beach, worth an estimated total of US$13.5 million wholesale. (Photo: US Coast Guard)

MIAMI, United States (CMC) — The United States Coast Guard says it has seized nearly 970 pounds of cocaine and 550 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated US$13.5 million in the Caribbean Sea.

It said the drugs were seized off the coasts of Jamaica, Haiti and Colombia, and represented three separate cases involving suspected drug-smuggling vessels.

The US Coast Guard said the cutter Raymond Evans was responsible for one case, seizing an estimated 550 pounds of marijuana and that the cutter Spencer was involved in the seizure of 970 pounds of cocaine off the coast of Colombia.

“This was our first deployment outside of the Florida Straits in 18 months, and I’m extremely proud of my crew for the work they did over the past few weeks to make this patrol successful,” said Lt Patrick Frost, commanding officer of the cutter Raymond Evans.

“It was exciting to exercise the capabilities of the fast response cutter in the Caribbean counter-drug narcotics mission, and we’re honoured to have played a role in the first drug interdiction for Raymond Evans,” he added.

The US Coast Guard said the interdiction completed by the cutter Raymond Evans crew was “part of a recent inter-agency operation to increase intelligence and targeting capabilities in order to disrupt criminal organisations in the Caribbean Sea and secure approaches to the US along the southern border”.

The cutter Raymond Evans crew collaborated with US Department of Homeland Security components to interdict suspected drug smugglers off the coast of Jamaica, the US Coast Guard said.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.