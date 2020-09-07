Micoud hits $109,733.86 CAGE St. Lucia Jackpot!

By CAGE

(PRESS RELEASE) — September 3, 2020 CAGE “Caribbean Cash” progressives recorded another record-breaking jackpot hit when a player at Harold’s Plus #2 in Desruisseaux, Micoud won $109,733.86.

The winner’s photo has been withheld at the request of the winner. This is the sixth MEGA CASH jackpot won since the start of the year.

CAGE St. Lucia Ltd has paid out a total of $272,033.86 in Progressive Jackpot prizes for the month of August 2020. These winnings came from across all the tiers, MEGA CASH, SUPER CASH and LOT A CASH, in our Progressive games. This figure does not include the numerous cash bonuses won during the daily running promotions.

CAGE, the leading gaming operator in the Caribbean, continues to offer monthly promotions, a loyalty club program where players can obtain rewards for their play, daily promotions and a chance to win $10,000 on any of its core games.

