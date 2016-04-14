Micoud girl,11, five months pregnant

A single mother of Micoud was given the shock of her life, when she took her ill 11-year-old daughter to the doctor on Monday, and was told that the child is five months pregnant.
According to a relative, the child complained of not feeling well and was taken to the hospital. It was then that an ultrasound revealed that she was with child.
The source told St Lucia News Online (SNO) that the child comes from a broken home, which lacks parental supervision, citing that this might have been the reason for the issue at hand.
“The mother is hardly ever around, if ever. She has recently gotten a job and is away a lot. The child is usually left in the care of her 16-year-old sister.”
The source further revealed that the individual who might be responsible for allegedly causing her pregnancy, admitted to having sex with the minor.
The grade six student also admitted to allegedly having sex with the 17 year old, the relative said.
“The boy is claiming, however, that he is not the father of the child. That is the rumor…that she has been very sexually active, because the mother is never around,” SNO was told.
The source disclosed that the mother is disturbed by the entire situation, and will most likely press charges against the boy, who lives in the same neighborhood as the girl.
The matter has been reported to the Human Services Department and the police. The family was asked to visit the Human Services Department on Friday.
The girl claims that she was allegedly threatened by the boy, since the issue became known, and has since been removed from the community and placed to live someplace else.
SNO also spoke with the child’s sister on Thursday, who said that the police are searching for the boy. She declined to give any further details about the incident, stating that the family is allowing the police to do their job.
While neighbours are shocked, they are equally baffled by the fact that the mother claims she was not aware that her child is pregnant, even though her stomach is visibly high.
What will a child learn another child Courage for her mother and peace
Who is teaching the 11y.o to have sex with the 17-year-old boy?
And why is there so much feminist agenda in the comments section? We are yet to know if the 11yo was forced into sex, or if the 11yo willingly engaged in such activities with the teenager.
If you feminists really want to stop child molestation, then focus on the female teachers who use my tax dollars to lure, groom and have sex with male students of pre-teen age...Female teachers like Mary Kay Letourneau.
Now it's not the time to play feminist politics and label the 17-year-old as some kind of monster. There are thousands of female teachers in the USA, Canada and UK who lust for young boys and girls for their sick and demented feminist sexuality.
Willing or not she is a MINOR a CHILD.
Where is the 11 year old father ? It s to often our ,"men" don't take their responsibility. Mother has to provide fit her kids because father is negligent. What is the Father's responsibility n this case? Smh.
ok but that's a life lesson.. am not saying it right for her!!!! .......but she can learn through his lesson and move on .. ik plenty of people who got pregnant at a early age and is now at sir Arthur or university and they are well educated !!!!!! but how ever the boy self was an idot ...aa but the boy didn't hve no brains to tell him to stop aa mhew mem ;V
in the first place y should an eleven yh old girl having sex at such a young age
so sad
somebody took an early lunch at 11
Practically everyone has said it. A 17 year old BOY. One year up from the established age of consent here of 16. For teenagers, boys especially, raging hormones are the order of the day, compounded by social media.
I am NOT condoning what he did. But he is not yet an adult, fully capable of making solid decisions. Please stop the double standard and castigating him as a monster, Realistically, boys that age are having sex. The real question is WHO are they having sex or experimenting with? Our GIRLS most likely!!!
It is critical that we educate the youth on the ramifications of their actions.
11 is wayyyyy to early to be engaging in sex. A lost childhood can never be replaced.
Parents, guardians, churches, schools, leaders and NEIGHBOURS especially please safeguard the youth. It truly does take a village to raise a child.
i agree with you my dear 100%, to look out for our children it really takes a community to be aware and more in a case like this where the family is broken and mom is never there, some people don't really care about situations like this, is so sad for that lil girl and the boy also, i will keep them in my prayers, and i hope she will become better than life self and show he world that her life will improve and she will reach the stars..
It reminds of another SNO article I read where a man got 200 years in prison for sleeping with a toddler. You may say the guy was much older and a toddler is not the same as an 11 year old but I'll say this, it's a shame how quickly some Saint Lucians sweep things like that under the rug. It is wrong, it is wrong, if we don't make examples it will continue.
By the way, can you imagine a 11 year with child? really? The burden she will have to bear...
What about the young man? He had sex, he had a good time? Life goes on?!
Enough with the double standards!!!
Say what u all want the fact is the girl is very under age I know most kids now a days grow quick they can start seeing their period from that age that is noo excuse
Heads will roll after the roll call. I hope there are no suicides before or after the revelation. It has happened before and very recently. Please face the music. There should be no shame in your game ! No Arrangements Please !
despite how the mother is when she was not working she always had all her kids with her where ever she goes. now that she FINALLY got a job she is not home all the time... some FOOL see nothing to do but to take advantage of the situation. THE WORST PART IS THE ONE WHO DID IT RAISED UP WITH THE FAMILY. THEY LIVE NEXT DOOR. AND NOW EVERY ONE WANTS TO BLAME THE KID AND THE MOTHER. ATTENTION NOT EVERY CHILD IS THE SAME. AND ANYONE WHO IS ANYONE WHO KNOWS THIS CHILD WOULD KNOW THAT SHE IS NOT SEXUALLY ACTIVE.
WHAT EVER SOURCE SNO GOT THAT INFO FROM THEY SHOULD RESEARCH THEM BECAUSE THAT PERSON HAS AND HAD WORSE THINGS HAPPENING UNDER THEIR ROOF.
This is an ongoing incident in St Lucia and I am happy that social media is now highlighting this. About 18yrs ago a 12 year old got pregnant in the Belle Vue (joyeux) area ....... she was in form 1. She has obviously given birth and the son has even graduated from Vieux Fort Comprehensive. That is how long this hideous nonsense has been taking place. AGAIN.... the community blamed the girl and NO ONE seemed to believe that the OLD GROWN DICKHEAD who got her pregnant should be held accountable. Thank you..... I so very young back then and eavesdropped on my parents' conversation. Now we can and MUST do better. Let us NOT forget the hundreds who have gotten Pregnant by their own FATHERs, UNCLEs, COUSINs etc. Some of them ended up keeping the child who is now deemed fatherless, others were forced to abort the baby. WE NEED HELP!! She is NOT the first Victim.
I could NOT continue reading the RUBBISH posted here. Some of you people don't have two Brain cells to rub together or are Perverts yourselves, Possibly Both. The Child is 11years old. The Law is there to PROTECT children whether they agree or not, suppose she was asked for one of her Kidney's for a transplant!!??. YOU would also agree to her being a SURROGATE Mother (if you know what that is??). Your trying to justify RAPE. What has consent to do with it!!??. At what age would you say consent makes no difference it is Wrong, age 9, 7, 5 tell me!!!??? Age 11 is NOT the LEGAL age of Consent, FULL STOP!!. YOU perverts are trying to justify an ILLEGAL, UNLAWFUL act against an INNOCENT Child. The Law makers should (I am hopeful here) pass a Law to track you down through your Data Bases and Prosecute you. I am sure a lot of unsolved cases would be put to rest. And the Death Penalty is NOT being used. Then again the Human Rights lawyers would be saying something to save you (forget about the True Victims, like this Child). WHAT is the point of having Laws, if those in Authority don't Uphold them or/and see that they are Upheld!!?? I am of the Opinion, (1) YOU should be Executed; (2) fed to the Sharks: (3) forced to live with those Human Rights Lawyers (to better protect you) or (4) shipped off to the Countries who plead for your Lives. I STRONGLY suggest the Law Courts do one of them.
That's crap.. Not because the law places limits on age or restricts does not mean that the boy is responsible. It is just the tough reality that boys always pay. But an 11 year old who is well capable of making her own decisions, and voluntarily decided to have sex with someone who is not yet even an adult but jus passed the age of consent is sad. Why is this boy being shot in the head and the girl a victim? It is about time girls take responsibility for making open decisions about having sex. She was capable of knowing what sex is and how to have it I am pretty sure she knew there could have been consequences. parents more so should be taking responsibility. I was 11 once and damn well knew what sex carried. It's about time this law changed especially with regard to when it is clearly not forced on the young girls. Or advantage was taken. 11 compared to 17? Oh please. They both need guidance especially fully knowing that boys mature less quickly than girls.
You talk about age of consent so much, yet the feminist movement from the USA, Canada and UK are busy in pestering many governments in the Caribbean islands to increase the minimum age of consent to 18, thus, turning an 18-year-old male into a "sex criminal" for mutual sexual relationships with a 16 or 17-year-old.
Another thing I would like to point out is that the feminist movement focuses so much on the age of consent for girls, yet they turn a blind eye on when older females in position of authority like female teacher, female social worker, female doctor, etc partake in sexual misconduct and rape of boys way younger than 13 years of age.
It is also known that American feminist Germaine Greer was a known pedophile who openly admitted that she had a sexual preference for young boys whose thigh gap is not yet developed.
I still don't understand why American, Canadian and British feminists are lobbying for increased age of consent laws in the Caribbean islands, when it was proven to be a failure in the US when thousands of innocent teenagers were charged for sexual crimes over what others in the sane world will see as just what teens do in their spare time.
If female teachers in North America are teaching young children how to have sex, then why put blame on them when they act upon what they have learned in Sexual Education classes?
Stop polluting the discussion with your political agenda. The St Lucian community discussing a very important social situation is not the place to smear your anti-feminist views!
I'm so tired of people wanting to prosecute boys / men responsible for raping their children , I mean statutory rape. My definition of rape is being forxed into a sexual act. If you consented to having sex and are not mentally handicapped and are a tween/teen, then that is not rape. It's disgusting, but not rape.
point is, although the law says the girl is a minor, she was obviously behaving as an adult. She knows right from wrong.
I too was an eleven year old girl at one point and I knew right from wrong. It's called having discipline. Something a lot of people don't have, but then again can you blame them? Especially when society says they are not accountable when they willingly have sex with older men. I can't understand...
We need to understand that times if rose colored glasses are no more. Kids are born smart. Look around you. The mom may have her faults, i don't know. However when someone has made up their mind to do something, no amount of talks, beatings, conseling, can change it. We never know if the mom was conseling the little girl and her words may have just fallen on death ears.
Why are we lucians pretending? We see these rude little girls in our neighborhood everyday acting like they are adults. Sleeping with who they please, doing what they please regardless of whether the parents discipline them or not.
They age of child innocence is no more. We are in the last days, a time full of perversion and sexual immorality. Our youth are brainwashed by the media to act older than they are. Wake up and smell the coffee!
WAIT A MINUTE.... are you serious???? You don't see why a man raping his daughter should be prosecuted? Are you serious?? Do you understand the power and control that a man has over his daughter?? Some children give in because they understand the dire circumstances that await if they refuse to give in. I am dumbfounded by your statement. You are the reason why such stupidity persists and if I had my way, you too would be prosecuted.
NO.... you are mental !!
She/he never said that. Ure implying what ever u want into that comment. Stop being typical and putting words into people's mouths.
Go look up and research the definition of statutory rape because it clearly looks like you don't know the definition.
You are entitled to your OPINION..... FACT is the man/boy committed a crime... The law says that a girl under the age of 16 CANNOT give consent to sex.... so if she did in fact say "let's do it" then you do it at your own risk...... I would hate for my 16 year old son to have consensual sex with a 15 year old girl and be considered a rapist.. However under the laws that govern the land, that is what it is. RAPE..... There is no argument, we may not agree with the law, however until the laws are changed, we must teach our children to be law abiding citizens ..... teach our sons to wait till she's 16. Bitter pull to swallow. . But let's not voice our ignorant opinions on social media.
the young girl 's sister should also be blamed for the situation because if ur mother live u In charge of her u make sure she always in the house studying for common entrance to make ur mother proud
n not on the road
that boy self should pay too because u could of make the decision to not have sex n wait for marriage meaning that if u were to say no the situation would not have happened you wouldn't have been involved n she wouldn't be pregnant all now so she would of being studying n making her mother proud!!!!!! if having sex with her was surpose to make u feel good among ur friends then now it only makes u look like a pervert n part of jail cuz u 16 already
THE PREGNANT GIRL
MY girl the situation is already what it is he may have fooled u into having sex but now is the time to buckle up ur self LEARN FROM UR MISTAKE now u are aware what secondary school boys do thinking it will make them bigger than they are I A BEGGING U TO PLEASE GO N LEARN FORM UR MISTAKE I hope that u learnt your mistake before secondary n that u don't make the same mistake during secondary school.
I think as a young girl growing up that it's not only the communities issue or mother of the child bit the children she talks to at school have a part to play my reasons being is the mother is at work the 11 year old child just like myself is suppose to know better than to do the to herself because boys or men in the world we live in today just want to take advantage of us child do as they please not giving us a choice the child could of been going through so many things but didn't hv no one to talk to or comfort her so she wanted to be loved by someone not getting that love from her mother going out into the world looking for that love sometimes things like this happen and u cant blame the mother is u may ask ur self y reason because everyone has a choice and this 11 year girl choose to do wrong not knowing the responsibility of being a mother it's her choice she made it who r we as a nation to seat around and judge her we should allow a campaign to be made to educate the children male and female of the responsibility of being a parent
This is my opinion.
I used to think there was nothing I hated more than hearing/seeing people blame the victim after news of a rape broke, but I've just found out that I hate something even more, people jumping up and blaming a child for being raped. Yes, it is rape because she is under the age of consent and she is a CHILD. The person having sex with her probably knew better. She's a young girl, barely aware of what her body can and can't do, but apparently people think it's her fault that someone took advantage of her naivety and robbed her of her innocence. I'm not saying she has no fault to own up to, after all we don't know the whole story but at 11 years old, how much responsibility can she really take for what happened? Read up on your facts people, under the age of consent is statuary rape, accusing the child, not even a teenager yet, of "looking for it" is just disgusting.
Again ....
You must understand as well, that girls at that age are VERY vulnerable where men (young / old), are concerned, and will believe anything they are told - these children are looking for "psychological affection". The child is not the only one to blame. You may think she knew what she was doing - but NO, her brain has not fully matured to know what she is, who she is, and even "when" she is!
This child has no idea of consequences. But, her mother, and the the men she had relations with, do. Instead of pointing fingers, the whole community should be held accountable for the consequences of this child's position. Not only for now, but for the future of the community's youth.
This community should be made into a "example" of "These are the actions - these are the consequences". Come to think of it .. the whole island!!
so sad for this poor child !!!
Hope she finds the help she needs from the authority.
The law should focus on the mom for neglect. She needs to be punished!
She knew rightly this poor baby was pregnant!
She probably was just pimping her!
Sorry to say!!!
RIDICULOUS..... do you know how many adults are pregnant without knowing? What if the child was not yet on her menstrual cycle? I began menstruating at about 13 yrs old. It is very possible to have a child pregnant at home and not be aware of it. Single mothers never win!! My mom as a single parent left us home and went to work, who knows what could have happened if the men around chose to violate and not protect me. That is the difference... those who should have protected her, did the opposite and used her for sex.
as much as i agree with your statement of one not knowing when they are pregnant. however, how can one get pregnant without seeing their period?? you may have started your cycle at 13 but face it not all young girls start menstruating at 13, some earlier than others as early as 9 some later than others.
notwithstanding, we need to face it, we don't live in the world for looking out for one another any more ,we are no longer our brothers keeper. back in the day people could correct or even discipline other children that weren't their own but now.. correcting or discipline your child or even someone elses child.. first thing they gone say we abusive. i'm not saying we as a people should not look out for each other but the reality is last day events is what it is .. much said, i do feel sorry for the victim. i hope through counselling where necessary and prayers that "we" can comfort her rather than condemn her
The community needs to take part of the blame. If it is known that that 11 year old is sexually active that's means people in the community are aware of the men and boys who are interfering with this child. Am I to assume that there is not one good Samaritan in this community. Someone who could speak up. After all she's just a child. She is in that situation cause she had no guidance and does not fully understand the consequences of her behaviour. Makes you wonder at what age this abuse started . Now a young life is ruined .
That so sad to hear, am a single mom to and am not marking excuse for the mom but when u have to put food on the table ,we work any job and long hours too, but there is a saying it takes a village to rise a child .
I must be a real jackass because I can never believe that a child at eleven is sexually active. Define sexually active? All of a sudden every know that the child was sexually active and nobody did something about it? What world are we living in. ELEVEN YEARS OLD???????. Nonsense.
It is too late to undo what has already been done, sadly. But these are the kinds of issues we need to take up with the politicians who are looking for our votes. They can change the laws and put things in place to enforce them, but only if we stop being a bunch of sheep, and keep the pressure on both red and yellow, if only for the sake of our children.
Im lost for words
Any girl can get pregnant before she gets her first period. Getting pregnant is related to ovulation. Because a girl can ovulate before having her first period, I believe that the young boys who have had sexual interference with the child should be held accountable and not only the one she believe is accountable for her pregnancy. Since he said it wasn't him alone who was having sex with her
This situation is just ...can't find words to describe.
Firstly a child is pregnant and this in itself is a travesty. blame broken home, absent father and mother and the many persons who may have had or not had sex with her, either way her youth and innocence is gone too soon.
Secondly a young man (17 yrs old) has been fingered as the father. The article clearly states that it is alleged that the 11 yr old was VERY sexually active, was she questioned as to who else did she have sex with OR who does she think is the father of the baby that she is carrying?
I have to take this issue to task that only one (1) person ever gets to be arrested and charged in these carnal knowledge cases. the victim must identify all and sundry who ever lay an illicit finger on their person and they all must be called to answer to the law. Why do the others always get away scott free, and Peter is left paying for Paul & company. The victims must be made to cough up and reveal all the names of the men who had sex with her so they can all face the law in unison.
Thirdly If she was SEXUALLY active as alleged, what happens if paternity tests reveal that the 17 yr old is "NOT THE FATHER" ??? What happens then? So many lives affected!
I would give this statement more thumbs up if I could
Girls are very hot in this general we can't keep our legs closed so in this case the guy cannot be blamed for everything she bought herself she could have stayed home with her elder sister n say thank god her mother didn't left her with no one she left her with her sister and she went to work for them ohhhhhh st.Lucian's complain for petty things if she was going somewhere else other than work I'd understand OK she won't leave her kids hungry goshhh
You must understand as well, that girls at that age are VERY vulnerable where men (young / old), are concerned, and will believe anything they are told - these children are looking for "psychological affection". She is not the only one to blame. You may think she knew what she was doing - but no, her brain has not fully matured to know what she is, who she is, and even "when" she is! Instead of pointing fingers, the whole community should be held accountable.
this is a child we are talking about no woman or man in his or her right sense would let this rubbish even cross their mind...... as parents our job is to speak and instruct our children no mater how old or how young they are. the bible said train up a child in the way that he should go so that when he is old he will not depart from it. our young ones WE are Responsible for them........as old as we are we ourselves end up in situations that we should be abstaining from. come on this is a child in my eyes still a baby....Parents lets us pay close attention to our children.....question them, instruct them, teach them.............show them how to pray further more you'll be amazed to find out how much good praying for and with our children can be.......we are not fighting against flesh and blood but evil spirits, principalities and spiritual wickedness in high places.....to the mother of the child may God bless you with the strength and the courage that you and your family needs to walk this road....
This young man is a rapist and need to get help no excuses please
Sooooo true
All the island turn their bk. Big man is hanging out of schools and your telling me that not one person see what is going on. Smh. They all know
this is ridiculous. why does she want to press charges against the boy? she should have known that she needed to spend more time with her daughter and give her "the talk sometimes to put some sense into her head. this is crazy
What role did her school and her community play or did not play to guide this kid ? Is sex education taught in schools ?
Priority - if they are both writing exams - please allow them both to do so.
11 years old with child. I just cant rap this around my motherly head. What does an eleven year old being raped over and over again by a 17 year old who know dam well what he is doing is wrong. Mother is hardly around, she got to work to feed her children. I dont understand why some Lucian keep making the same mistake over and over agian is beyond me. Now where do they go from here? This child cant go to school, how will the law take action against that young man, we as a nation need to thread on thin ice now oh lord this is getting me so mad i need to stop now good luck to everyone involved. Oh lord help us all i pray.
Maybe this little girl had never seen her period ,at the time the eggs were waiting to be fertilized or to start menstruation it happened.
@ purity... fine lets say she hvnet seen her period at 11 yrs old a mother can tell her child open ur legs let me me...mothers should so frequent chk ups on their little girls ... wash panties with them trim their pubic hair watch their private parts ... have so girl talk ... that the prime time to start setting a foundation with your daughter where she isn't shy to say mummy my vagina burns.... if that child had that foundation it would not reach this far... and it doesn't take money and much time to do that
****#### It is believed that the police in the community knows nothing about that. I think someone should come or call the supervisors there to give them the details.
Looks like doctors are no longer reporting those cases to the police.
A child of 11,cannot consent to sex. Cannot..... No mother cannot stop the police from pressing charges. If any officer claims that mother doesn't want to go to court and let that case go then that officer should walk out of the door too..
This is madness and has To be monitored
Don't you people know the meaning of consent, yes the 11 year old can give consent cause that's what she did which is based on the definition of consent ,if she said yes that she agreed to having sex with the boy then she gave consent ,look up the true meaning of consent and not what our laws only defines it as . I googled the word consent and this is what I found out it means and says.( permission for something to happen or agreement to do something.) And this is what the 11 year old did ,our laws of consent just stipulates that any person under the age of consent Should not be allowed and cannot be able of making decisions as an adult so then that therefore makes them a child but it doesn't mean that they don't know how to say yes or no. What if in this situation the girl was fourteen or fifteen years , you going to say that she doest know how to say yes or no or the deference between yes or no
Yeh but u r missing the entire point. While consent means saying yes at that time a child does not know anything. Maybe the boy threatened, maybe she was under duress. An 11 year old, a 15 year old, a 31 year old and even50 year old saying yes means three totally different things. Mentally she cannot comprehend what's going on.. Yes is easy to say.. Very rarely do u get a child saying no.. So get the point n stop with ur ridiculous definition... Now the law "trumps" Google
NO male figure should be having sex with an 11 year old. Whether she said yes or not it's wrong. Really what satisfaction is there in penetrating a child. Whoever did this is sick and I hope you pay for your sick fetish. Mom you should have been more observant. She's your little girl and no matter how hard you work you have to find time for her. Where there is smoke there is fire you must have heard the talk about her, what did you do?
you said it!!!!!!!!!!
At the time of posting there were 61 comments from bloggers understandably upset and outraged.
When I read this piece I was not shocked. Saddened that a baby was having a baby but not shocked.
Why??????
Because when you really think about it, the circumstances as outlined in the article happens all the time and will continue to happen.
Some children are basically raising their own selves or their younger siblings.
Absent fathers and mothers.
Children are having sex with boys and grown men from time immemorial.
Mothers allowing their children to be used/prostituted for things such as school books, food etc.
So what is new?
Nothing is new. We will only post our disgust when one happens to get unfortunately "caught" by being pregnant for example. Other than that we are silent, but we know, that there are minors having sex with boys and grown men. It happens all the time. Some of us choose to ignore.
An 11 year unfortunately got pregnant.
It would be interesting to know how many below the age of 16 have had abortions.
I am sure there are many persons who are reading this article and all the comments and cannot even venture to contribute.
Why?????
Because some of us are guilty of shielding the perpetrators and accepting money etc so that it would not be brought to light.
Unfortunately we live in a small village where everyone know everyone.
Reputations are at stake. Money has a lot of power.
Some of us might be surprised at the men who sleep with young girls. No not the guys on the block or the 17 or 18 year trying to keep a score card of his sexual conquests, but the men who have the wife and kids and the cushy jobs.
Yes money has power.
So this cycle continues sadly.
Sex with minors is not new and every attempt should be made to lessen this atrocity.
We as a population should advocate for policies and laws (and I am subject to correction if they do not currently exist) to be on the books so that, these under the table deals will be a thing of the past.
Pertaining to the pregnant child. All I can say to her is this is not the end of the world.
I hope that she has the right support system which would allow her to develop into a adult who would one day contribute positively to society. All is not lost.
To the young man, if you are indeed the father. All is not lost as well.
You have to face the consequences of your action whether you are the father or not.
At this point it makes no sense right now thinking that your world has ended.
To accept this would only be laying a foundation for hardship.
And if there are any children below the ages of 18 reading this.
Trust me , sex can wait.
You might think that right now, you know it all. But when you reach in your 20s or 30s and you reflect back on your teenage life, you will realize that you had a whole life ahead of you when you become an adult and you can never live a teenager's life again.
Your young years from 10 to 17 is limited. You have plenty of years ahead of you from 18 until to be an adult.
If anyone is pressuring you to have sex , tell someone.
Our age of consent should have never been moved from 18 to 16, when this was done and the cry was to keep in touch with international standards. Hogwash!!. I believe certain persons high in society always had their eyes on the young and if the age could be reduced to 12 then they would be happier. Take a look at the political rallies or functions this is where the old men are seen with the under age women at their side.
No party or government of men will move to change this or take a serious stand on rape or pedophilia. In the movie "Are all men pedophiles? (google it) the documentary they question the weird sexualization of girls in our society, such as making sweatpants for little girls with words like "JUICY" on the backside or adult styles or kids? Makeup for kids grooms them for future sexual advertising. And of course, there's the whole beauty pageants for little girls racket.
lets wait and see how this happen but both parents of the girl are responsible in addition to all the men she will now start to call who have abuse her.
I agree with you.
Trust me , they know very well they are protecting certain people.
I have seen documentaries where business men would travel to the Asian countries to have sex with underage girls.
And you know that is a big business.
I will google this movie you have mentioned.
Another thing to. I have seen a number of youtube videos with young girls who look like 12 but after makeup they look about 25. I could well imagine some of them lying to men about their ages.
I wish I could like this comment 1000 times.
Much of what you say is cogent but, “Children are having sex with boys and grown men from time immemorial” , put this way, it sounds natural and normal. However, the power relationship between a child and young adult or grown man is unequal and should not be seen as consensual. It was coercion then and is coercion now and therefore, unlawful sex and sexual abuse of minors.
There is a need to be made a clear distinction between a ‘child’s sexual development’ and ‘sexual relationship with a child’. It is a normal part of a child’s sexual development for a child to show interest or curiosities in his/her body even that of the opposite sex. If a child or minor shows ‘sexiness’ this should not herald a signal to jump on her/him and blame or make excuses such as she/he asks for it, “if she/he wasn’t ‘sexy’ in behaviour, clothes, walk or talk he/she would be raped”. In a modern liberal society, adults have a moral and legal responsibility to allow a child to grow up into adulthood without foisting sexual relationship on him or her.
Child sexual development has been an issue for yonks, there are some parts of the world where mothers are ironing out their daughter’s breast with hot stones and binding them flat so that they do not have ‘sex appeal’ to grown men and boys. Some perform ‘genital mutilation’ on their daughters and saw them up so that they just have a small pee hole –this is done in the name of chastity to protect their girls.
There are some youngsters who ‘ooze sexual appeal’ naturally, for example, when I was 15 years old, I had an 11 year old friend who could pass as an eighteen years old; she had the looks and the poise of an older person. At that age, there is something powerful and fantastic to know that you can make someone’s head turn and have attention focused on you. With my older, 17 years old brother, she would act flirtatiously with him and lap up his compliments and attention.
As a friend and sister, when my friend came to my home and my brother was there, I never gave him the opportunity to take advantage of her. I would remind him that she was off limits to him – she was still a child, and I would tell her, even though she did not want to hear it, that she was not a grown woman yet. At sixteen, she was married to someone of her own age and soon after, became a mother. People may say she was too young to get married and too young for motherhood, but this was what she wanted. She turned out to be an excellent mother and an excellent wife - still with sex appeal.
Collectively as parents, community and society, we have the responsibility to nurture a child’s burgeoning sexuality and give guidance and supervision to the child to ensure she/he reaches the age of consent and adulthood without coercion or prematurely burdened with parenthood.
I agree with what you have said.
But the statement "Children are having sex with boys and grown men from time immemorial” should not be understood to mean that it is normal and natural.
The context in which it was used was to simply admit to a fact.
I think we are kidding ourselves to not want to admit that it is happening.
Should we keep quiet? Honestly I think all of us are outraged right now, because she is pregnant, but if this little girl was not pregnant and apparently the community knew of her sexual activity, then the question is why wasn't anything done? Did they just gossip? Was that village gossip? Did Ma Jo pull the mother aside to tell her of what she has been hearing around the village?
Did her 16 year old sister know of anything?
Just like all the other cases before, why isn't anything being done. Is it a case because everybody knows everybody?
And that is why we will continue to have those cycles and statements such as it is happening from time immemorial will be made.
I think overall we should endeavor to advocate for more stringent measures to be put in place so that these situations are lessened.
I would really like to see something being done where money exchanged for silence will have no relevance and the state will prosecute.
A very tragic situation indeed when a child is pregnant with child.
If you say she was sexually active why want to press charge on the 17 year old boy instead of finding out who the other guys she been with? Do DNA first before you blame someone please children always find a way to be a boys/men regardless of what you say /do just pray she have a safe pregnancy and safe delivery
She is 11 everyone including the 17 year old should be arrested. They are irresponsible.
This is truly a sad situation. She clearly has no guidance and has been left to fend for herself. How can you have an 11 year old daughter and not pay enough attention to her to see that her body was changing. How can you not see this as a parent? My son gets home from school and I watch him so closely and every part of his body without him even noticing, while I'm hugging him and playing with him. I'm looking at my 7 year old body to ensure he has no marks, so swelling, nothing different from when we left the house. And he's a boy not even a girl.
This is so painful to digest, being a mother at 11 or 12, it's truly disheartening. This child's childhood has been stripped away from her. Let me also say I do see the decorum of our very young girls and I'm perturbed at what I see.
We have to observe our kids. Whoever's the father, I hope that he is given the opportunity to tell his side of the story and that he's dealt with accordingly. It's truly sad for both parties and frankly upsetting, knowing this child was pregnant for 5 months and no one noticed not even the mother!
At 11 years old, I was still playing with dolls and watching cartoons. My mind cannot comprehend how a child that age would make such adult activity a regular thing. I am so sorry that she has lost what little of her childhood was left. This breaks my heart.
So, this eleven year old child has lost her innocence and is being castigated as the ‘village bike’, now! If parents educated their sons not to climb upon anyone that is not of age to marry, their son/sons will not be involved in unlawful sex!
How else can a poor single parent survive if she does not spread herself thinly, taking unsuitable work even though it does not marry well with her childcare responsibility so that she can provide food, shelter, utility services and educational resources for her children!
Stop the double standards for boys and girls, and where is the care in the community?
Most 11 year olds are sexually active anyway...This is just one case that went public because the girl got pregnant. It's in the nature of St. Lucians to start talking only when the issue comes out of the dark, but it was happening all along, micoud residents can confirm..
Hello, Hello..There is no such thing as a child being sexually active. You are insinuating that we should all just turn a blind eye because this child was sexually active anyway. I wonder if you would feel the same way if this was your daughter/niece/grandchild. A child is a child, PERIOD. Let me correct your "sexually active anyway" statement by reminding you about the law. There is this little law called statutory rape..look it up! This child was being raped repeatedly. That's it, plain and simple. She has not reached the age of consent, an 11 yr old cannot give consent, so even though she agreed to any kind of sex, it is rape. She was being raped. This child needs help.
It's not rape if she gave consent. Stop making excuses for the men and women in children's bodies. They are quite aware of what they were doing. Despite the law they know damn well what they are up to and allowing. They need guidance n punishment.
You do not know the law.
When you are 11 no matter what you say, if you agree to it, even if you instigate it, if you have sex you are raped. That is it.
you have NO common sense
How could an eleven year old child consent to sex. Every though they may look mature their brains are not fully mature. Do you know how traumatic such experience have on children who are sexually exploited? This seventeen year old boy needs to be arrested for rape and the mother have to be held accountable also. This thing where the victims of sexual assault are blamed needs to stop. The people who are saying the sex was consented are equally guilty as the perpetrator.
I think you misunderstood what he was trying to say.
In no way was he saying it was ok.
If anything he was highlighting that we are a reactive society and is when something like this happens we talk. Other times we see the signs and we say nothing.
the more shocking thing is you got thumbs up. but why should i be surprised rapists, paedophiles and all sorts of people are running around in suits these days governing the land. so its like its become normal for st lucians. at 17 years the boy should have known not mess around with an 11 year old girl. mothers should teach both their sons and daughters. and unlike what you just said most 11 year olds are not sexually active. u have a sick and deviant mind. not because you were active at that age for you to think that many of them are. now am not going to say anything on your name because you could just be using the name of bus drivers to hide your sick paedophilia.
Ohhhh the irony
Am very much aware that there are children who are fully developed and lie to boys about their age,this little girl is in grade 6 ,most probably u are out already cause you are seventeen,come on boy you are a grown hard back,why rub her of her innocence even if it's aledge that she is sexually active.if I were to be Your judge I would sentenced your balls to be cut out,wicked ,abusive and heartless have never being so upset like I am now.
seriously they lie to boys about their age! what planet u on? in a community where everybody know everybody business, you excuse that by first saying she lie about her age! surely he knows her age! we in lucia backward like ahse! blame the victim. at that his age he should definitely know better.
This article is touching to me, it's a lose lose situation. Firstly send the potential father to Prison will leave that innocent unborn child FATHERLESS, I recommend that he be reprimanded yes of course but at what course. There should be something in place that this "father" gets some sort of employment from the government but 80% of the money goes straight to the child and the other 20% to survive.
Secondly that mother is irresponsible, 11 years!!!!!!!!!!!! my gosh, that child has just been robbed of their childhood. Now what could one do to this irresponsible mother; whatever is done would directly affect the 11 year old. There has to be some sort of "real" foster care system in this country. Sadly some people don't understand the role of being a parent.
And Lastly I am sure people knew of all the "sexually active"(crap) that was going on, not one of our "neighbour" came to this 11 year old assistance before the pregnancy. We can't afford our children's childhood being robbed from them, DO SOMETHING!!!!!!
Not seeing the word 'rape' anywhere in this article. If a 17 y o has sex with an 11 y o it is rape. And quite likely if a girl is unsupervised and her mother not about and 'rumours' are that she is 'sexually active', she is being or has been raped because predators are drawn to children who are obviously neglected. Do we really think that the 11 y o girl (or 9 or 10 or whenever this sad sordid situation started), was the one who initiated sex? Really now!
Yes!
'sexually active' in the context of an 11 year old should read 'continually sexually abused'
it is sad to know that this irresponsible child is going to bring forth an innocent child into the world, i disagree with the fact that persons are saying that this child has been raped several time, even if she is a minor they are very smart and very aware of a lot going on around them, why is she not interested in playing with dolls anymore? We need to stop crying the victim roll for those young ladies who believe they too can break the law and the law will still be on their side. It is time the law set an example with a minor and stop blaming others for their mistakes.
Are you serious.....at age 11 a child is very vulnerable (both boy and girl) Boys can be coaxed or easily influenced to join gangs, sell drug or have sexual relationships with older men and women.....likewise little girls can be coaxed or easily influenced or even threaten into sexual activities. I don't care about your 1901 mentality, where parents and older members of the community used to blame children for situations similar to this. For crying out loud it's 2016. You forget when you were a child how much your mom said candy is not good for your teeth but you wanted it anyway, don't play with fire but you played with it anyway, stay away from Mr. So and so yard but you went there anyway.....a child's innocence and curiosity can not be compared to that of an adult. Therefore a child does not have the level of maturity or responsiblilty to make rational decisions like you and me. I am sure still enjoys playing with dolls but because someone took advantage of her and robbed of her childhood now she is in a predicament where she needs help not condemnation. Lucians we need to educate ourselves and our youth.
An 11 year old pregnant child having a child. That means, the vicious cycle continues...another single mom. At 11 yrs old I thought kissing a guy would get me pregnant. But what has been rampant home is the openness and acceptance of freedom to express oneself sexually without thinking about the consequences. We are not a third world island. This child will now be forced to grow up before her time taking care of a baby that will none the less be raised in poverty. Giving birth is a life and death situation, I have an 11 year old daughter, she is a baby 🙁 my goodness, I had a hard time giving birth to her at 35 yrs, how on God's green earth is this 11 yr old going to give birth to a baby when her body has not fully developed.
This child probably started her menstrual cycle without her mother even educating her or talking to her. This is so sad, only if you could see the tears coming out of my eyes.
Harold Dalson needs to resign as minister of social transformation. so much wrong is being done to children and all this man is fired up about is platform politics smh !!!!
Sort but the services requires here fall largely under the portfolio of health gender raltions and human services (me. Reynolds )and national security legal affairs etc (Mr. La corbes (. So not sure why Dalson is being blamed. To provide for this woman living in abject poverty is a national local and personal agenda. The question is what am I willing to do to help. I get it that our politicians suck but we suck more. Let's stop the blame game. Let's ask what can I do for my nation rather than what it can do for us. We put too much faith in these stupid egotistical politicians. Most were struggling or even more poor than some of us up until... look to self community networking and most importantly to GOD.
Well the PM just announce the creation of another special sexual assault unit ontop the already existing special sexual assault unit.
So now we have two special sexual assault units to do a job really one unit should be doing. Let's see what happens in the very long run. Will it be big movement as usual
This type of thing is endemic across the world in poor communities, parents don't care, children are just a by product of having sex. Not much else to do when you don't have an education. No one wants to work, mum had a kid young so why can't I etc etc. Some girls' only ambition in life is to have kids and go to the family court for money. smh.
Education is the key.
First person I would arrest is the mother.she should have seen the changes in her daughters body.there's no excuse fr nt check ing on your child
This so called "mother" should not even be talking right now...charge the 17 yr old ?? She is already looking forward to $$$$ how selfish! SHE should be charged as far as I am concerned. Now because of your neglect the child has to suffer and become an adult overnight. This is ridiculous... They should ensure that persons like those have a procedure done in order not to conceive... make that law.
China recently passed the law for having a second child...pass some law here too!!!
Were you born without understanding? The woman is a single parent, she needed to work to feed her children, she is doing all she can she has to do the job of father and mother. At least she is putting food on the table why not blame the father for his absence?She wasnt out liming, she was working.she did her part and more as a single parent, stop trying put blame on someone else. The 17yr old is to blame stop trying to move the attention on who is really at fault here. He is the one who saw fit to penetrate the 11yrold.
The mother have to be blame also she supposed to be in charge of her 11 year old daughter. That's no excuse!
My thing is y does that have to be on news u guys running out of more important things to broadcast? Leave the girl the boy and their family out of social media.....Lucians will never stop spreading shit whether it's true or not! She's young yes but that's not the first time shit like this been happen let them learn from their mistake the whole island doesn't have to know. ....being pregnant is already a lot to handle and to put it out there for ppl to point fingers will just make it worst .....give ppl their privacy and their space smh u guys can do better than that .
Nun the less y blame the boy....the girl have a mind of her own .....every time a girl gets pregnant the male gets the blame nah women need to stop giving themselves and learn to use protection if the boy doesn't then u get on some birth control smh and parents need to stop thinking that their 11 12 year old girls are not sexually active cus they are ....start educating the kids about safe sex cus whether we like it or not our kids are starting to have sex at an early age
Repect ur views beautella, but disagree with u on so many levels. First of all this is a Social Issue it happened and it must be spoken about. ppl need to know what is happening around them (country, community, schools, work pplaces) too many times, things are hidden kept under the carpet until it gets to our door step and then we begin to blame the pary in power.
The child identity is hidden for a reason and this is as far as hiding can go.
Secondly an 11 yr old with a mind or their own? Yes they hv a mind of their own but at 11yrs your morals and values at not in place. Your hormones are still jumping up and down. It all honesty I dont think fingers should be pointed only at the guy either ... but this 11yr old child does not have a mind mature enough to go around having sex and being pregnant 5 months and her mom now realizes... u would not want that if u had or hv a daughter I wouldnt whish this situation on my worst enemy.
In light of educating children ... at 11 yrs I would educate a child about no sex... not safe sex! If im educating my 11 yr old about safe sex she may as well hv an arranged child marriage. U educate teenagers about safe sex not a primary school student. We cannot accept that our 11 yr olds are having sex because we hvnt decided whether sex education should be taught in our hfle classrooms.
Like I said I respect ur views.
@Beautella : I can't believe you think that a 11 year old child is to blame for getting pregnant. At 17 you are nearly an adult so you should know better than RAPE A CHILD !
"women need to stop giving themselves" Like hello this is not a "woman" it is a kid, at 11 you're not even a teenager and her abuser should be severely punished.
No wonder you want people to give them some "privacy" so they can continue to rape children. Let me ask you are you into having sex with children ?? Just a question because you seem to think that is perfectly normal to the point where we should give children birth control, just so their molesters are not worried of unwanted pregnancy.
Smfh are u serious she's a child what u mean she has a mind of her own the point is this isn't the time for that y didn't he pree on a 16 year old is the little girl he went to when the shoes not our feet we sings a different song i bet if it was your child hell would break lose poor child i hope she gets the support she needs and those bastards pay the price including mother negligence shame on her!!!!
Wow are you serious. I wonder if you will be sayibg the same thing if it happens to your daughter.
She is not a women she is a child. Men and boys needs to know their limits. If the men were respecting women and girls they would not look at women as sexual objects. Not because it happens frequently on the island that doesn't mean it is not an issue. This issue of sexual exploitation of young children have to stop. Again it is not consent it is rape and sexual abuse of an eleven year old child.
YOW I THINK IS THE ELECTIION HEAT' AND SATAN HUNGRY FOR BLOOD
AM DOMINICAN I LIVE IN BABONNEAU STLUCIA AND IT ROUGH ALL HANGING RAPING KILLING IS THIS PART IS HIGHER
Dominican ? o yes there is no such thing being reported in Dominica because those people run 2 the bush-doctor because most of the times the babies father is also their grand father.
Now that it is in the hands of the law, what can we do to make the live of this pregnant child better. What is her potential as a student. Should she write her common entrance exam. How can we as a country/community help her through that exam and after the child is born. I am asking that hoping that someone will show that concern. Government or non government.
PEOPLE SAY SHE BEEN RAPE. .THE NEWS SAID SHE IS ACTIVE... MOUSE SMALL BUT IT POOP BIG.PLEASE SERVE THE MOM THE FIRST CHARGE A 16 YR OLD IS STILL CONSIDER A MINOR Y THE MOM USE TO LEAVE HER IN THE SISTER CARE WHO IS STILL A CHILD.THEN FIND OUT ALL WHO HAD SEX WITH HER AND YOU THAT 17 YR OLD YOU SICK SMH
This child has been sexually active for a while. The mother was perfectly aware, as this child slept with older men of the community. She was also aware of her daughter's pregnancy and coerced this child to lay the blame on the shoulders of a much younger person. This accused young man is in the process of writing his CXCs and having these accusations leveled at him could seriously disturb him mentally and emotionally. This is a mother who does not work, but leaves her young children in the house to go off gallivanting with men. And to turn around and screw up a young man's life because she failed to do her duties as a parent, is beyond disgusting. It is criminal! IF this young man did have sexual relations with the girl, then he deserves to have the law on his doorstep. But so too, does the mother and the other pedophiles she allowed to RAPE her child repeatedly.
Your allegation that the mother wilfully neglected and endangered her child is very disturbing. If you were aware, why hadn’t you reported her?
If people in the community knew the child was vulnerable, why did no one take steps to protect her by contacting her school or social services? Why did a supposedly intelligent 17 year old, who knew that this is a vulnerable child, continue to take advantage of her? Is there something in Micoud drinking water that stops people thinking and behaving morally? Or is it simply, people have stopped caring for each other and out of compassion, reprimand immoral behaviours.
Decades ago, I made a stand against child neglect and sexual abuse because I was a child who suffered sexual abuse far earlier than this child. My saving grace was that I was taken out of St Lucia, so I was not ‘sexually active’, and grew up in a caring community which treated children like children. And as an adult, I make it my business to intervene when I see a child is being abused. It can be done. It takes concern and tack.
My Sentiments exactly
And what did you guys do about it in the community since you know so much.
We are each others keeper. St Lucia is a very small island where we know and usually speak to our neighbors. It is bewildering that we would sit at our computers or cell phones and judge each other. Ask yourself this question.. What can I do to help? What can I do to make a difference.
In most instances single parents have a tough time raising kids we are all aware of that. In this society individuals are more knowledgeable where we should realize that we can all make a difference. Hopefully we can set an example, open our eyes and make a difference.
How can you make a difference in the world today?
Have a think...
Sometimes it is not only the the mother but the 11 years old too. If somebody forces you to have sex with them. Report to close members or even the police. I an sure shewas hearing a warning saying that if anyone ever do u anything in a form of disrespect that you should report to your parents or the police. And the mother self know she have an 11 years old daughter so she wrong to get herself in that situation. And even if she hardly around she could talk to her daughter to remind her that she is a young girl. But may god help them though. Things happen for a reason. God is good stay strong be blessed
I do not live in St.Lucia but I do frequently visit because my Fiance and daughter has family there.
And this does not surprise me in the least. Everywhere you go you see young girls barely with any clothes on chest and bottoms hanging out of their clothes bellies showing. Where are their parents at? You see them by the beaches all on top of boys twice their ages walking around towns with men twice their ages kissing and fondalings each other and this is coming from a tourist opinion because I live in the US.
It gives St. Lucia a bad picture and bad reputation. The parents need to do better and stop failing your children.
Your own country is an aquarium of Pedophiles. Lol
As a society we are so quick to blame broken homes. We have several broken homes then with absentee fathers. We are quick to blame the mother because she recently started to work. That is the circumstance of several of our single parent families who no longer have extended family support. It is a difficult situation to be in. Society needs to look at what systems are in place. As this scenario presents several issues. If we ask why the mother never noticed? Why can we not also ask why the teachers never noticed. From all indications the pregnancy may not have been noticeable. What about the neighbours, who seem to know so much? We need to stop casting blame. Allow the child to write common entrance, that should be the number one priority.
Press charges on yourself for not being a mother, for not seeing ur 11 year old tummy was higher than normal. You're a fool
Omg..this is very sad and unfortunate..no chance to be a child..children being parents very early...we need to pray for our children everyday...jesus take the wheel
What is interesting in such cases is that the mother's attitude and absence is questioned. Yes, she should have been more aware and should have been paying more attention towards her children. However; my question in such cases is always the same..But Where is DAD? Why isn't dad present to help care and support and protect his little girls? It is so easy to blame poor tired, overworked and single mom who is working most times more than one job, just to make ends and put food on the table. Stop for a minute with all the mom blaming and ask yourself..would all of this be happening if dear old dad had stepped up to fatherhood? If he had been present and playing an active role in the lives and upbringing of his children? Caribbean men; we need to do better, we need to really stop and take stock and begin being active in the lives of our children. NO MORE EXCUSES! I hope this young girl and her baby get the love and support that they will inevitably need. I wish this family God's light and blessings.
We must never view these situations in isolation. Every challenge is interrelated social economic and political. It is for the political directorate to provide a good economic and social environment. It is also the role of society to elect a considerate and caring political directorate. Our system is broken due to the lack of empowerment which originates with the political directorate, educated civil society and the media. If those of civil society continue to swim downstream with politicians then our social and cultural context will never change. The people must be educated enough to know when they have an information gap, how to fill it and how to use it to empower themselves and effect change.
How can you not know that your eleven year old is pregnant ?? Who buys her pads ? Really ?? I'm sad to know that this happened in my community. Make some one pay.
Not every 11"yr old have period
I agree! Who buys this child sanitary napkins... at 11 both mother and child should have a calendar marking period days. How can this go unseen for 5 months... that lady is not a mother she lacks every instinct of a mom. I hv no children and I hv more instinct than her. And for those who may argue that the child was not menstruating as yet she was suppose to sense her child was hving sex. Frm day one.
The 17 yr old self I wanna argue that he too is probably from a broken home also .. cuz to put ur lolo out for an 11 yr old.... he missed out on guidance.
It is sad to say, but not all girls have a bond with their mothers and would confine in their mothers about anything regarding their bodies. So, I am not surprise that medical staff would be the first one to get close to examine her body.
Also, this girl would have found some way to manage her hygiene needs without causing suspicion. Cotton rags, who knows. She has had to care for herself after a fashion, why would she take her mother into her confidence?
She has been violated. She has been raped (multiple counts). No 11 yr old is psychologically capable of understanding the implications of engaging in sexual intercourse. Why is everyone blaming the mom?? It may be true that she could or should have been more protective but that does not negate the fact that the savages and pedophiles violated her innocence. A child is a child; and children have rights. One right stipulates that those who know better should act accordingly.
if is lolo she wanted she got it
belly full for 9 months enjoy
that's how you speak of a violated child?
You disgust me
The mother should be blamed. For being irresponsible I don't. Blame the 17 yr old he is 17 the mother should be charged for neglect....and notice it said single mother ......it is not the responsibility of the 16 yr old to be a mother a 16 yr old should be a 16yr old and do things that 16 yr olds do. Some of you women need be weary of who lay down with....most time u choose the man who is not ready to be a husband or father so in not sorry..charge the mother
She has been violated...she has been raped (multiple counts). No 11 year old is psychologically capable of understanding the implications of sexual intercourse. Whether or not the mother was around is no excuse for a savage or pedophile to act immorally. Sad.
While it is true that the 17 year old male engaged in an illegal act, he is not the only one to blame.
The article clearly states that the mother is hardly ever around to supervise her child. In fact it may seem more accurate to refer to her as the one who gave birth to the child rather than the mother because she has not fulfilled her motherly duties. Hence, now that she's faced with this situation she's looking for all alternatives to deter others from viewing her as the villain which she rightfully is.
Them casses the STATE have to take over n Charge the mother n whomever else ... if she chooses not to press charges. .what next ? She can get paid n throw the matter under d carpet. ..who is looking out for saint lucians children ? Sighh
That lil girl knew exactly what she was doing. Is not jus me. All the fellas sexing for fun. Doing next an ting. Y am i the one with all the blame
smh...u said "lil girl"......so u are aware that she is a child.....so that means u are aware that this 17 year old had sex wtih A CHILD.......hmmmmm
Am I to presume that you are 'THAT' 17 YR old. Well if you know all the fellas then you should report them so that you don't take all the blame. If you engaged in 'next an ting' then you know who the other culprits are, Now everyone wants to blame the 'lil girl'......oh you know she is 'likkle'
how can lucians be sooooooooo stupid and ignorant,,, put yourself in the mothers shoes ....shes never around its a broken home she has 2 kids obviously shes the sole provider ,,,....hence the reason she didnt know u fools . how can u say press charges against her . yes u should be aware of things when u have girls but when youre overwhelmed with the hardships of life and trying to figure out how to feed your family that will be the last thing on your mind!!........... before judging situations some of u should keep your mouth shut and try placing yourselves in the shoes of others and try to understand what really going on before throwing people under the goddamn bus.
11yrs. There are other people u can sleep wit. The mother. The boy. Everyone involved should b arrested
This seems to be a very common situation all over the world. I have a 16 year old son, he is still a virgin and recently told me 'mommy finally i get a girlfriend' i was surprised at the comment and questioned him further. He said the girl is 13 ...i was like Hell No..in my mind. I spoke to him and told him that this is not the time for girlfriend and boyfriend affair itbis time for school work. I also told him and stressed on the fact that he could be arrested if he touches her or has sex with her. The girl texts him very often and i thought of calling her parents to let them know that i will not condone any relationship with my 16 year old and their 13 year old. Now look at this article 11 year old pregnant and 17 year old could be the father!! Parents with girls please monitor your daughters ..cause man i tell you it ain't easy raising them these days with all the peer pressure at school. What a mess!! The 11 year should be questioned further cause its also rumoured that she is very sexually active. Hmmmm parents of boys please speak to them and tell them the dangers of having sex with underage girls.
This is so sad!! As a single mom with 3 daughters this is disturbing. I work alot because I am mom and dad so often my oldest daughter is left to care for her siblings. So if the mom left her in the care of an older sibling while she works I see nothing wrong with her actions.
It is also possible for the child to be pregnant have a bulging stomach and yet not know her child is pregnant 1. The child may have NEVER had a menstrual cycle before and got pregnant when her first menstrual cycle was on it's way. Nobody expects their 11 yr old to become so that would be the furthest thing from her mind. Most people would think that the child was over eating not pregnant.
Now a 17 yr old sleeping with an 11 yr old is just sick. He knows right from wrong. Hope this child have a strong family to keep her together because she will need alot of support. A child having a child.
Parents especially SINGLE PARENTS we need to be vigilant with our kids. Talk to them, spend time with them. Talk to th about sex, gangs, crimes. Parenting is just not providing and being the bread winner. We need to be there for our kids physically and emotionally. Be their role model, be their friend while still being a parent. Instill value and moral in our kids.
wow our young are going crazy we live in a nation of sick ppl smh wake st.lucia
I understand that the 11 year is pregnant and extremely sexually active. Why is it only the 17 year old that the mother wants to press charges against. Where are all the others boys in the community that she had sex with?? Lady please!!!
You arrest someone only when you have the evidence. Anyway, is it a fact that she was sexually active.
Listen to this rubbish. The 11 is a child. Now the DNA test will prove otherwise. disgusting people blaming victims.
There is no proof with the other boys, but with this one the proof is definitely there!!
Are u the child... it was rumoured that she is extremely sexually active not a fact. The fact is the 17 year old did have sexual intercourse as he admitted. And since u are so sure that she had sex with other men or boys. Maybe you have an idea as to whom they are. Bye!!!
If the Adults in the community knew that this little girl was being used by the young men in the community as a door nob it should have been brought to her mom's attention. If the mom did nothing to stop it then someone should have called social services and report it. Some of us like to bash in others misery and rejoice in their failure. We are our brothers keeper. We should live united not divided. It takes a community to raise a child.
Well maybe you should tell her about the other boys! You're sitting there saying lady please...do something about it then, tell her who else and give your evidence. Or are u just mad cuz the 17yrold was your fam or buddy and he got caught?
I totally agree with your comment, she must name all the others so they too can face the law.
Charges should be placed on the mother what's your role if not your child guardian??? Smfh. Certain people don't deserve children yoooo!! Disgusted
Si she shouldn't work to feed her 5 hungry mouths? Just so we can say she stayed home to raise her kids. We have to stop being hipocretes.
Why you want the mother only be charged??? Do the girl have no father ???
I get sick on comments only blaming the mothers only and the fathers of children are not taken to task.
Am not surprised what I expect is for the person responsible to step up an 11 year old gosh man 🙁 and parents please take note and take care and talk to your kids daily ....thank you
Sex with a minor is nothing but rape. So, saying this child is 'very sexually active' means that she has been raped on a regular basis. I hope the police launch an investigation.
Single parents work to support their kids...These MEN, should know better to sleep with an 11 yr old...I don't see any of u blaming the boys parents for raising a rapist...I swear, in society it is always the woman fault...smh, shame on u women who crucified the CHILD in this matter...
Amen! An 11 year old child does not know any better! She probably thought it was just sneaky fun. However, the men who took advantage of her should be ashamed of themselves. How dare this 17 year old or whoever say that the girl is very sexually active. Does he not know that he was wrong for having sex with an 11 year old? And furthermore, as a big hard back 17 year old, how in the world are u even attracted to an 11 year old???? There are no teenage girls out there that want him? he desperate or wah? chooooops
OMG
God help us all!!! Things really happening in Lucia eh.
Oh my goodness , mothers hold on to your daughters , smh , so sad
Omg what this world has been come to...My lord!
Men must play an more active role in the lives of our children. It keeps them grounded and also helps to repel any predators who wish them harm or otherwise.
Majority of women are extremely sexually active, cannot keep their legs closed, do not know how to pick a man to father their children, and thus bring-up children into such circumstances.
It is sad to read this.
No Government agency can prevent this. it has to do with women changing their lack of parental and social skills, so that their children will not become victims in such social ills.
Sad-But- True
Based on what I am reading, it appears that many of our young children are faced with these same circumstances, single parent, parent hardly at home (sometimes because of the way they work), absent fathers etc.
In this case this 11 year old got 'caught" in that she ended up pregnant.
But think about the number of very young children in similar circumstances who might be sexually active, but are not pregnant.
This is an age old situation. And if anything, this situation should alert all parents and not only those from "broken' homes, that they need to be vigilant and always question their young ones.
I hope that both of these young lives are not permanently destroyed.
now i see when the bible said that in the last days children will be having children and it is true so right now people cant deny that god truly exist.
now as much as the boy is allegedly to blame for this demise cause of the age difference and pertaining to our laws of rape i guess this can be called consensual rape if there is ever such a thing, but one thing i always say the mothers will always want to press charges on the male but they never check on their daughters and always think their daughters are saints but they more undercover cause the girls them selves know what they are doing and getting into and in your daughter case she said she agreed to having sex and i am glad she said she agreed where as some mothers would persuade their daughters to lie and tell the court they were forced, also it is alleged that she is VERY sexually active so you cant just blame the guy and you also have to get some flack to for never being around as a mother to care for your children, is it that you were always working thats why you were never around? or is it that you just got this job as the story says but prior to not having a job you were still never around?
You raise an interesting point.
Perhaps it would curb some of those situations if the girls take some form of blame and not hide behind the age of consent. Of course it would depend on the different situations.
Now before persons think that I am condoning this behavior I am not.
Because if I am a parent and if I believe I raised you right and this situation happens , you bet your bottom dollar I will determine what part you played because I am not going to raise you thinking I will put my hands in fire for you or think you will have a get out of jail card any time you run into trouble.
Think about it. There are some crimes such as murder when committed by a minor , the minor is treated as an adult.
If a 15 year old girl where to fight or stab another, we might not hear , she is a minor, we will hear that she should know better and she know what she was doing. However if this same 15 year old sleeps with an 18 year old it can be considered rape and young man jailed.
An 11 year is a very young child and can be influenced by an older person, I am not going to dispute this. But I strongly believe that all these cases should be considered carefully and hopefully we could put more measures in place to encourage those little girls to say no when they are confronted by someone to have sex because they might be scared of what might happen if they willingly give into sex.
Also there are parents who allow their children to run amok and cry foul when things happen.
I say we should have laws where parents are held responsible if it is deemed that they have been deemed willfully neglectful.
Where in the bible says that children making children is a sign of the last days? Which scripture? Urll ppl saying what urll want.
How could she have consensual sex at the age of 11? The 17 year old engaged in unlawful carnal knowledge not consensual sex, since the law dictates that an under 16 year old cannot give consent to have sex.
i agree with you in what the law says you are so right but if this young girl did agree or in other words say yes i will have sex with you then it is consensual to the point that she is giving the go ahead , it is not consensual by our laws because by our laws she is still a child cause of that age but if she agreed to it then she wanted to do it and was not forced to do it . its amazing what these young children do , say and think and they even know more than we that are the adults so we shouldn't be surprised that a 11 year old said that she consented to having sex with whoever she had sex with.
She doesn't have the mental capacity to comprehend what saying yes really means therefore she cannot consent!
she doesnt have the mental capacity eh let the lil children fool yall a five year old can do so much on a computer a 11 year old doesnt have the mental capacity to say yes or no smh
gw, saying YES to an apple or the computer must not be confused with giving CONSENT to sex. Society has deemed a minor not able to give consent until 16 years old. There are many reasons for this. A minor is regarded as not psychologically, intellectually, emotionally let alone economically and socially developed to make that DECISION for his or her self. Men, young men and women who emotionally and intellectually have not ‘grown up’ meaning (behave like responsible adults) need to KNOW there will be legal penalties if they IGNORE that fact – a minor cannot give consent to sex.
You are talking RUBBISH!!!!. This is a Child, at what point would you say different; age 10, 9, 7, 5 ???. It does NOT matter if she was willing nor not, the GUY (at his age) knew better. IT is RAPE. The Law is there to protect children from things like this and from themselves making such decisions.
AA! Wow. What a world we live in
Interesting!