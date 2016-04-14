Micoud girl,11, five months pregnant

A single mother of Micoud was given the shock of her life, when she took her ill 11-year-old daughter to the doctor on Monday, and was told that the child is five months pregnant.

According to a relative, the child complained of not feeling well and was taken to the hospital. It was then that an ultrasound revealed that she was with child.

The source told St Lucia News Online (SNO) that the child comes from a broken home, which lacks parental supervision, citing that this might have been the reason for the issue at hand.

“The mother is hardly ever around, if ever. She has recently gotten a job and is away a lot. The child is usually left in the care of her 16-year-old sister.”

The source further revealed that the individual who might be responsible for allegedly causing her pregnancy, admitted to having sex with the minor.

The grade six student also admitted to allegedly having sex with the 17 year old, the relative said.

“The boy is claiming, however, that he is not the father of the child. That is the rumor…that she has been very sexually active, because the mother is never around,” SNO was told.

The source disclosed that the mother is disturbed by the entire situation, and will most likely press charges against the boy, who lives in the same neighborhood as the girl.

The matter has been reported to the Human Services Department and the police. The family was asked to visit the Human Services Department on Friday.

The girl claims that she was allegedly threatened by the boy, since the issue became known, and has since been removed from the community and placed to live someplace else.

SNO also spoke with the child’s sister on Thursday, who said that the police are searching for the boy. She declined to give any further details about the incident, stating that the family is allowing the police to do their job.

While neighbours are shocked, they are equally baffled by the fact that the mother claims she was not aware that her child is pregnant, even though her stomach is visibly high.