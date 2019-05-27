Mickela Panday, daughter of former Trinidad PM Basdeo Panday, launches new party

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — Come 2020, citizens will have another option to choose when casting their votes in the general election.

The “Patriotic Front”, T&T’s newest political party, has been launched.

The party is the brainchild of Mickela Panday, daughter of former prime minister Basdeo Panday.

Mickela officially launched the party in Chaguanas on May 24, on her father’s 86th birthday.

The party has been registered with the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC).

Speaking at the launch in Chaguanas, Mickela expressed confidence in securing a victory in the upcoming election.

