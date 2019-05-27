Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp for headlines +1758 712 6700!

Mickela Panday, daughter of former Trinidad PM Basdeo Panday, launches new party

By Camille Hunte
May 27, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares

Mickela Panday and Basdeo Panday

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — Come 2020, citizens will have another option to choose when casting their votes in the general election.

The “Patriotic Front”, T&T’s newest political party, has been launched.

The party is the brainchild of Mickela Panday, daughter of former prime minister Basdeo Panday.

Mickela officially launched the party in Chaguanas on May 24, on her father’s 86th birthday.

The party has been registered with the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC).

Speaking at the launch in Chaguanas, Mickela expressed confidence in securing a victory in the upcoming election.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.